Relationships

Marry for love or BTO? — Singaporean couple pockets S$250K each from S$500K split after selling BTO following divorce

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

July 28, 2024
Young asian couple happy with money.

SINGAPORE: In a world where the ideal of most is to marry for love, a Singaporean turned to an online forum to ask people if they know anyone who has married for a BTO.

According to the post, the writer’s cousin got S$250K after selling her and her ex-husband’s BTO following their divorce.

“Do you know of anyone who got married just for the BTO?” the writer asked on Monday (July 22). “I learnt that one of my cousins is ending her marriage of 7 years.

Looking back, she admitted that when she was in a relationship back then, she had poor relations with her parents and was too eager to move out but was earning little. Plus, they got a good (one) in a hot BTO location.”

According to the post, despite the relationship not being steady, the couple got married. “Even though the relationship wasn’t strong and loving… at least she could tolerate him,” the post read.

See also  Woman asks how she can reveal to her new boyfriend's strict mother that she is a divorcee

However, the couple did not get a happy ending. “Fast forward to now, they are divorcing now that their MOP is over and they actually sold the flat for nearly 500k profit,” the writer shared.

“As it is an uncontested divorce and after the 50/50 split, she got 250k,” the post included. “She’s earning much more now and plans to use this money plus her savings to get a condo for herself.

Unsurprisingly they didn’t have any kids in this marriage and according to her, in the final year before divorce, they were essentially living as roommates, barely interacting and the husband actually brought different girls back to the house.

I am wondering how common cases like these are here, especially with the BTO tied so closely to marriage. Like do you know of couples who married for the flat despite not really loving each other? How did the marriage turn out?”

Singaporeans react

A handful of netizens took to the post’s comments section to share their two cents on the matter. “This is kinda sad…,” said one. “250k for seven years of your life and time you can’t get back.”

See also  Divorce proceedings trap Singaporean man in London

“It has been discussed before: it’s not worth it if it’s a sham marriage,” another wrote. “Not worth it for $250K.”

Still, a third shared, “Well.. I know many couples who divorced way sooner than seven years in their marriages. I don’t think people marry just for BTO to divorce later and get profit.

But I do believe that BTO has a strong impact on younger couples to commit as soon as possible to get their house, which ain’t good as feelings can fade away and some relationships are not meant to last long.

And then they have a choice of living with someone they don’t love/tolerate or getting a divorce which ain’t rosy as well.”

Read also: Young woman struggles with whether she should have children as biological clock ticks, amid record low birth rate

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Relationships

Woman asks, “Is it normal for a relationship to turn stale after 2 years of dating?”

November 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

“No relationship is perfect”—Woman chooses to forgive her boyfriend after discovering he cheated with an ex-colleague

November 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

Woman gets schooled by SG men for saying, “If you’re too broke to own a car, please don’t bother dating us and focus on your work first”

October 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Property

Home sales plummet in Q3 as buyers retreat amid market turmoil, while commercial property thrives

November 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia Health & Fitness

King Charles and Queen Camilla go on an Ayurvedic retreat on private visit to India

November 1, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng granted leave amid legal troubles

November 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

RI student launches petition to remove principal due to rumours of proposed changes

November 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.