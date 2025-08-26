Mark your calendars: A rare ‘blood moon’ will light up Singapore’s sky this September

SINGAPORE: Get ready for a celestial spectacle as the night sky over Singapore turns a haunting shade of red this September. This event kicks off the spooky season. On the night of Sep7, 2025, a rare Blood Moon will appear during a total lunar eclipse. Skywatchers across Singapore, much of Asia, and parts of Australia will have a front-row seat to one of nature’s most impressive shows.

In contrast to the incorrectly termed “blue moon” (which isn’t in fact blue), a “blood moon” gets its appellation from its sweltering red or deep orange hue. This spooky radiance occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon seamlessly line up, forming Earth’s shadow over the moon. As the sun’s blue light tosses through Earth’s sky, the longer-wavelength red and orange tones pass through, livening up the moon in a dramatic shower of colour.

According to a recent report from Time Out, the lunar eclipse begins in Singapore at 11:28 p.m. on Sep 7. However, the real show starts around 1:30 a.m. on Sep 8 when the total eclipse reaches its peak. That’s your golden hour—or rather, red hour—to pull out your telescopes, binoculars, and cameras to capture the moon at its most vivid.

The total phase of the eclipse will last until 2:52 a.m., giving eager observers just under 2.5 hours of prime viewing time, weather permitting, of course.

If you’re thinking about skipping it for sleep, think again. The next total lunar eclipse will occur on Mar 3, 2026, but chances like this are becoming increasingly rare in the coming years, so grab a warm drink, set your alarms, and look up. The universe has a show planned, and you won’t want to miss it.