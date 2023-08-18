Marc Tay, Singapore’s first Sportsboy, dies at 63

SINGAPORE: Singaporean former national swimmer Marc Tay was known to be a mentor and an older brother to his teammates. Recently, the first recipient of the Sportsboy of the Year award died at the age of 63. The cause of his death remains unknown and is yet to be confirmed.

In a Facebook post made by Singapore Aquatics, the group shared the announcement to the public. The caption stated: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former national swimmer Dr Marc Tay Tze-Hsin… Thank you Dr. Tay for your contribution to Singapore sports. We will continue to fly our flags high.”

Marc Tay started swimming at the age of eight and represented his school in swimming at the upper-primary level.

He was one of the most promising swimmers in the Under-17 age group and in 1977, he clocked 56.08 seconds in the 100m freestyle at the Singapore Amateur Swimming Association National Age Group meet to beat the previous record of 56.30 seconds.

During the above-mentioned year, he also became the first local swimmer to break the 56-second mark in the same event with 55.85 seconds at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. He won two golds, three silvers, and three bronzes from four editions of the biennial Games.

To recognize his outstanding performance in the field of swimming, the Sportsboy of the Year award was first given to Marc Tay, an award given to Singaporean citizens below the age of 18 who excels in sports.

His wake will be held at the Singapore Funeral Parlour at 91 Tampines Link until Saturday, August 19.

