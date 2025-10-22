// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
3 min.Read

‘Many are trying to get out’: Local asks if engineering is truly a ‘dying industry’ in Singapore

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A local employee who was previously adamant about making a career switch to engineering is now having second thoughts after his acquaintances warned him how bad the situation really is in the industry.

He wrote in his post on the r/askSingapore forum that he had been seriously considering the move as he’s always been interested in picking up engineering as a “solid, foundational skill set”. He also believed that having practical, problem-solving skills would be useful and valuable in the long term.

However, after discussing his plans with several acquaintances, he received mixed and rather discouraging feedback. Many told him that “engineers in Singapore are trying to get out” or that they “regret their choice”, which, he admitted, made him second-guess his decision.

Wanting to know if the gloomy outlook was really true, he turned to the online community for answers. “Is engineering a dying industry in Singapore? Or is it just certain sectors?” he asked.

He added, “Are engineering jobs still in demand and paying decently? Specifically for fields like mechanical, mechatronics, or electrical. For those who made a similar switch, or are in the field, is it worth it? Or is the grass really not greener on this side? Any honest advice or insights would be hugely appreciated.”

See also  "I feel that I would deserve at the very least a basic of S$5k. Is it too big of a jump from S$3k?" Employee in engineering sector shares salary concern

“Engineering is not a dying industry, but it’s best you go overseas for job experience…”

Many people took to the comments section to debunk the notion that engineering is a dying industry. They pointed out that engineers “have always been in demand”, but that the field has lost some of its appeal among locals because of its relatively modest pay compared to other industries and the perception that it is a less glamorous, “blue-collar” line of work.

Moreover, several commenters went on to explain that the real problem isn’t with the profession itself, but with how the job market has evolved. They noted that many companies now prefer to hire foreign engineers.

“Half our engineers are already not Singaporean to push wages down,” one individual chimed in. “Companies will eventually realise they can hire the same people in their own country for a third of the operating cost. The lax policy will bite us in the long term.”

See also  Dee Kosh to plead guilty to multiple sexual offences, including attempts to exploit teenage boy

A few also suggested that if the post author is genuinely keen on making a career switch, he might want to consider gaining experience abroad first.

One said, “Go overseas for hands-on engineering experience. Other countries pay engineers higher salaries than finance. Next step – once you’ve had your fill of engineering fun and site experience, leverage it into a commercial role of some sort. Your engineering experience will pay dividends, especially in big MNC corporations that value site experience.”

Another agreed, writing, “Engineering is not a dying industry, but it’s best you go overseas for job experience rather than in Singapore. First, it makes you stand out from the sea of engineering trained sinkies here. Second, the problems you work on are generally better.”

Is the engineering industry losing its appeal?

As reported by CNA, the engineering industry is currently facing a decline in interest among younger Singaporeans, partly due to lower starting pay, which discourages young professionals from entering the field. 

See also  Lift breakdowns were lower last year than in 2013 and 2014, Lawrence Wong

Mr. Chan Ewe Jin, president of the Institution of Engineers Singapore, also told CNA that many are deterred by the long working hours and the lack of public appreciation for the profession

According to figures from the Ministry of Education, the proportion of university students enrolled in engineering sciences fell from 42.9 per cent in 2003 to 22.2 per cent in 2023.

Polytechnic enrolment showed a similar drop, decreasing from 43.3 per cent in 2003 to 27.9 per cent in 2023.

Read also: ‘It’s just annoying’: Man claims Singaporean teens are becoming obsessed with relationships, urges them to focus on ‘their childhood, friends and family’ instead

