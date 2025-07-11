// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 11, 2025
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: FB/Jeremy See
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Man’s shock at finding lost bag at the coffeeshop where he left it sparks similar stories of how safe Singapore is

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who accidentally left his bag behind at a coffee shop found it three hours later, untouched and exactly where he’d left it. His relieved account has since gone viral, prompting others to share their own tales of how safe Singapore is.

Jeremy See recounted in a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 8) that he had been having breakfast that morning when he forgot to take his grey bag with him as he left. It wasn’t until he returned home, three hours later, that he realised the bag was missing.

“I tried to search for a phone number of the coffeeshop to call, but couldn’t find any,” he wrote, “With just less than 72 hours before I embark on my Singapore to Japan road trip, I dreaded the thought of having to replace my cards, IDs and documents at such short notice.”

A photo he shared showed the bag, grey and unassuming, resting on a four-seater table.

See also  Free ride: Cab driver gives man free trip after he was unable to process cashless payment

Mr See rushed back to the coffee shop, bracing himself for the bag to be gone. Instead, he was astonished to find the bag exactly where he’d left it, completely untouched.

He wrote, “My faith in Singaporeans was reinforced. No one touched my bag. They must have thought someone ‘chope’d’ the table.”

The story quickly resonated with thousands online. Comments poured in, with many netizens recounting similar brushes with absent-mindedness and relief.

One commenter recalled leaving an expensive camera bag at a hawker centre in Chong Pang. Facebook user David Lai shared, “I once left my camera backpack with over $10k worth of camera gear under a table in a hawker centre in Chong Pang. I left and went shopping, and only after 30 minutes [did I] realise I didn’t have my camera backpack.

“I panicked and ran back to the Hawker centre expecting the worst, and lo and behold, the bag was still exactly where I left it! There are very few places in the world that are that safe.

See also  Ang moh in Robertson Quay allegedly snatches dog leash from woman and flings pet to railing

Another commenter, Jay Nesh Isuran, shared, “I left my wallet on Bus 157. I alighted and didn’t even realise I had forgotten it! The best part? I didn’t even realise my wallet was missing!

“The next day, when I boarded the same bus — to my surprise — my wallet was still on the exact same seat… with $300 cash inside, untouched. Now that’s why Singapore is one of the safest countries in the world!”

Not everyone was so fortunate, but even those who lost their belongings were often touched by strangers’ kindness. Several commenters described how good Samaritans had retrieved their lost wallets and delivered them personally to their homes.

Some, however, couldn’t resist teasing Mr See. One comment, which saw over a hundred reactions, said, “You chopped the table for 1/2 a day liao…”

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore