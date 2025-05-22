Manny Pacquiao returns to boxing to fight Mario Barrios for world title

- Advertisement -

Manny Pacquiao has officially announced that he will come back to boxing and fight against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title.

The Filipino boxer retired from the sport almost four years ago, after a legendary career. During his professional boxing journey, the athlete had completed 72 matches and became the only boxer in history to achieve world titles in eight different weight divisions. He gained success from flyweight all the way to super welterweight.

This news is a big surprise to all of his boxing fans, for he is truly regarded as one of the sport’s most acclaimed athletes.

In a social media post, Pacquiao shared that he’s back, “…On July 19, I return to the ring to face WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas… Let’s make history! #TeamPacquiao 🇵🇭”

Netizens expressed their thoughts about Pacquiao’s return in the comments section.

One commenter remarked, “Manny, win or lose, hang it up after this fight. There’s nothing to prove. You’re already a legend. Your health is your wealth.”

Another showed his concern and said, “I don’t like this. I don’t like this at all. I am genuinely concerned for Manny’s well-being. It’s been too long since he last fought, and his reflexes will not be there as they once were, no matter how much he trains. This needs to be stopped.”

More netizens commented their support and said, “Sending my love and energy, boss… bring back the good old days! 🔥☄️🥊”

Pacquiao’s boxing history

Pacquiao won 62 out of his 72 professional fights during his peak moments, with 39 being knockout wins. The boxer’s last appearance inside the boxing ring ended with a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas, and this cost him his WBA title.

Ever since his last match, Pacquiao changed his career from sports to politics. He served as a senator in the Philippines from 2016 to 2022. He also ran for president but was unsuccessful. Recently, he also lost in his latest attempt to return to politics.

On the other hand, Mario Barrios defended his WBC welterweight title after a fierce match against Abel Ramos in November 2023. To make the match even more challenging, Barrios also defeated Ugas, the boxer who won against Pacquiao in his last defeat in 2021, and took the WBA welterweight title.

With his exceptional boxing skills, Barrios is now regarded as a formidable opponent who will pose a difficult match to Pacquiao as he returns to the ring.