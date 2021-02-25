Entertainment Celebrity Mandy Moore gives birth to baby boy

Mandy Moore gives birth to baby boy

The actress says she wants to raise her child to be an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man who respects women and who understands boundaries

A pregnant Mandy Moore and her husband last September. Picture: Instagram

Actress-singer Mandy Moore just welcomed a baby boy. Last September, Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced that they were expecting and they accompanied the announcement with some sweet photos of her baby bump.

Following that, Moore has been open about her pregnancy and hopes as a parent. The 36-year-old told Romper that she wants to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man who respects women and who understands boundaries.

Gus is here! Mandy Moore just delivered a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Moore shared a cute photo of her first child in a onesie. Moore captioned the photo: “Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” added Moore, as reported by Buzzfeed on February 24.

Born on April 10, 1984, Amanda Leigh “Mandy” Moore is an American singer, songwriter, actress and voice actress. She rose to fame with her debut single, “Candy”, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her debut studio album, So Real (1999), received a platinum certification from the RIAA. The title single from her second studio album, I Wanna Be With You (2000), became Moore’s first top 30 song in the U.S., peaking at number 24 on the Hot 100. Moore subsequently released the studio albums Mandy Moore (2001), Coverage (2003), Wild Hope (2007), Amanda Leigh (2009) and Silver Landings (2020).

Moore made her feature film debut in 2001, with a minor voice role in the comedy film Dr. Dolittle 2, before starring as Lana Thomas in the comedy film The Princess Diaries. She received recognition for her starring role as Jamie Sullivan in the romantic drama film A Walk to Remember (2002), and starred in the films Chasing Liberty (2004), Saved! (2004), Racing Stripes (2005), Because I Said So (2007), License to Wed (2007), Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011), 47 Meters Down (2017), The Darkest Minds (2018), and Midway (2019). Moore also voiced Princess Rapunzel in the Disney animated fantasy musical comedy film Tangled (2010), the short film Tangled Ever After (2012), the Disney Channel television film, Tangled: Before Ever After (2017), and the series Tangled: The Series (2017–2020).

