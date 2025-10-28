// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Mandatory treatment order given to Singaporean who pushed security officer at MRT station, causing head injury

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A mandatory treatment order (MTO) for two years has been issued to Alina Meridian, a 31-year-old Singaporean who pushed a security officer at the MRT station at Lorong Chuan in August last year. An offender who has specific psychiatric conditions that are treatable has to undergo treatment if issued an MTO.

The incident caused the officer, Madam Cindy Tay Jui Hwa, to fall and suffer a bleeding head injury.

Meridian had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder before the incident occurred, according to a CNA report, which added that the court heard that the condition is amenable to treatment.

His condition had been “slightly triggered” at the time of the incident, which occurred on Aug 17, 2024, when he got into an argument with Mdm Tay, 65, over a bag screening.

District Judge Lorraine Ho noted Meridian’s diagnosis and added that he could not appropriately adjust his actions when the incident occurred.

During his trial on Sept 24, Meridian pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, and a second charge of using threatening behaviour was also taken into consideration.

See also  Canada to ban breast implants linked to rare cancer

The judge noted Meridian’s letter to the court, where he pledged to improve his behaviour and take care of his grandmother, adding that she hoped he would be a role model for others who also have hidden disabilities.

Pushing incident

At around 8:00 a.m. on Aug 17, 2024, Mdm Tay, a senior security officer and team lead at Certis Cisco, was on duty at Lorong Chuan MRT Station, performing passenger screenings before they entered the gantries.

Seeing Meridian, who was on his way to work, approaching her area carrying a bag, Mdm Tay said she requested him to undergo the screening. When Meridian failed to respond, the officer thought he could not hear her, and she tapped him on the shoulder and informed him that she wanted to screen his bag.

CNA quoted Mdm Tay as saying that this angered Meridian, who threw his bag on the floor and insisted that if the officer wanted to screen the bag, she should pick it up herself. Meridian also told the officer to hurry up, as he was in a rush.

See also  Chan Chun Sing reveals the EBRC was convened more than a month before the Govt announced its formation

They continued to exchange words, which ended with Meridian pushing Mdm Tay by her shoulders, causing her to fall backwards. She then felt a bump on her head, which was wet with blood. A colleague whom Mdm Tay asked for help then called an ambulance. She was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and given five days’ medical leave.

Meridian was arrested a day after the incident. For the offence of voluntarily causing hurt, one could be fined up to S$5000, jailed for up to three years, or both. /TISG

Read also: 80-year-old security guard assaulted for asking man sleeping on bench to move

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

China urges stronger regional tech cooperation with Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN

CHINA: China is calling on its neighbours — Japan,...
Asia

Yamagami admits to killing former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

NARA, JAPAN:  In a courtroom heavy with emotion and...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //