Mandatory treatment order given to Singaporean who pushed security officer at MRT station, causing head injury

SINGAPORE: A mandatory treatment order (MTO) for two years has been issued to Alina Meridian, a 31-year-old Singaporean who pushed a security officer at the MRT station at Lorong Chuan in August last year. An offender who has specific psychiatric conditions that are treatable has to undergo treatment if issued an MTO.

The incident caused the officer, Madam Cindy Tay Jui Hwa, to fall and suffer a bleeding head injury.

Meridian had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder before the incident occurred, according to a CNA report, which added that the court heard that the condition is amenable to treatment.

His condition had been “slightly triggered” at the time of the incident, which occurred on Aug 17, 2024, when he got into an argument with Mdm Tay, 65, over a bag screening.

District Judge Lorraine Ho noted Meridian’s diagnosis and added that he could not appropriately adjust his actions when the incident occurred.

During his trial on Sept 24, Meridian pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, and a second charge of using threatening behaviour was also taken into consideration.

The judge noted Meridian’s letter to the court, where he pledged to improve his behaviour and take care of his grandmother, adding that she hoped he would be a role model for others who also have hidden disabilities.

Pushing incident

At around 8:00 a.m. on Aug 17, 2024, Mdm Tay, a senior security officer and team lead at Certis Cisco, was on duty at Lorong Chuan MRT Station, performing passenger screenings before they entered the gantries.

Seeing Meridian, who was on his way to work, approaching her area carrying a bag, Mdm Tay said she requested him to undergo the screening. When Meridian failed to respond, the officer thought he could not hear her, and she tapped him on the shoulder and informed him that she wanted to screen his bag.

CNA quoted Mdm Tay as saying that this angered Meridian, who threw his bag on the floor and insisted that if the officer wanted to screen the bag, she should pick it up herself. Meridian also told the officer to hurry up, as he was in a rush.

They continued to exchange words, which ended with Meridian pushing Mdm Tay by her shoulders, causing her to fall backwards. She then felt a bump on her head, which was wet with blood. A colleague whom Mdm Tay asked for help then called an ambulance. She was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and given five days’ medical leave.

Meridian was arrested a day after the incident. For the offence of voluntarily causing hurt, one could be fined up to S$5000, jailed for up to three years, or both. /TISG

