The possibility of Jadon Sancho going back to Borussia Dortmund has Manchester United supporters buzzing. A resurgence of interest in Sancho’s old club has been caused by his poor performance since joining for €85 million from BvB two summers ago, as well as a public feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

With only 12 goals and 6 assists in 82 games for United, compared to his outstanding 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund, the thought of a return has left fans wondering what went wrong and what the future holds.

Since Manchester United’s 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest one month ago, Sancho has been on the sidelines. His attitude in training during the 3-1 loss to Arsenal was cited by manager Ten Hag.

In a since-deleted tweet, Sancho made an allusion to unfair treatment. As a result, the club suspended him from first-team activities until he offered the manager an overdue apology, raising questions about his immediate future there.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Sancho might return to BvB on loan in January.

Fans stress that changing one’s mentality is essential to reviving Sancho’s career.

Sancho has made six appearances this season without scoring a goal, failing to earn any starting positions.

Lisandro Martinez won’t play against Galatasaray for Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez will not be playing for Manchester United against Galatasaray on October 3 at Old Trafford due to an injury to manager Erik ten Hag.

Injury-prone Martinez suffered a metatarsal injury against Sevilla in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League last season, which prevented him from playing this season. The team’s resiliency in the face of this challenge on the European stage is strengthened by his absence.

The steadfast defender returned to action for the preseason, appearing on the pitch for four league matches and showcasing his abilities and commitment. But fate had another plan when the ongoing problem resurfaced during the Arsenal game in August.

Ten Hag has already announced that the 25-year-old celebrity and FIFA World Cup champion would miss some time on the pitch due to a necessary surgical procedure. Fans are waiting with bated breath for his triumphant return to the pitch as the road to recovery beckons.