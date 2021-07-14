Home News Man working in a local bank says that in his team of...

Man working in a local bank says that in his team of 8, there are only 2 locals, adds: ‘if anyone wants to accuse me of being racist, I’m Indian too’

Despite his disclaimer, many still felt that his post was racist and discriminatory. However, there were others who also agreed with him.

FB screengrab Singapore CBD

— A man working in a local bank wrote that the job is all about demand and supply. He added that the higher the supply of , the lower our salaries.

In a Reddit post on Sunday (Jul 11), the netizen shared: “I work in a local bank, IT department. And yes our development team of 100 people are mostly from India, ive not gone around counting everyone, but i can say that in my team of 8, there is only 2 SG”.

He added that during Covid-19, the Singaporeans were mostly hired because of a government programme, but noted that recently his bank had “begun Indians again”.

The netizen wrote that the jobs are well paying and suitable for Singaporeans, so there is no reason why the latter cannot be trained.

“the problem with opening the flood gates, is that all our salaries go down over . As long as there is more supply then demand, wages will be suppressed”, he wrote.

The netizen said that Singapore was about corporations, and not citizens, so he opined that ultimately the hiring process was about what benefitted companies the most.

At the end of his post, the man added a disclaimer: “And if any one wants to accuse me of being racist, im too, so kindly f**k off”.

