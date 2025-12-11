Man with knife seen loitering outside a swimming centre, police called in

SINGAPORE: A man was seen wandering around the OCBC Aquatic Centre and was suspected of carrying a knife. The members of the public became concerned when they spotted him, and immediately filmed what he was doing and called the police. With this, the police started investigating the matter.

It was seen in the video that the man was wearing a gold necklace and was dressed in black clothes and black sneakers. He was allegedly carrying a knife, and he was standing not too far from the centre’s gate, waving the dangerous object in his hand from time to time. Some people also confirmed that the man walked from the swimming centre to the taxi stand.

When the video of the man was released online, many people expressed their gratitude for exposing the incident and for reminding everyone to be safe and vigilant in their surroundings. Furthermore, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received the report and that this case is still under investigation.

A spokesperson from Kallang Bay, where the swimming centre is located, also admitted that they are already aware of the matter and will help in resolving the case.

In similar local news, it was also reported that an elderly woman claimed that her belongings had been stolen by a volunteer, and decided to chase her suspected culprit at a senior centre with a knife.

According to a witness, the woman wearing a floral dress claimed that her things were stolen and blamed a volunteer for the crime. The volunteer then tried to explain his side, but the elderly woman punched the man on the stomach and later on grabbed a small knife.

With this, the police confirmed that the elderly woman was arrested for criminal intimidation and that no one was injured in the incident.

