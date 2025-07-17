// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Depositphotos/ ToffeePhoto (for illustration purposes only)
Personal Finance
2 min.Read

Man with $3M in the bank asks: Should I chase more or just be there for my kid?

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: After his business was sold and he pocketed a cool $3 million, one 42-year-old man turned to Reddit to ask an astoundingly tough question: “What should I do next?”

In a truthful post on the r/Singapore subreddit, the netizen laid it all out: “Age 42, male, recently sold business and got 3 million cash. Was looking at different options and noticed that, by investing even in DBS, I can be fully retired—but I’ve got to be thrifty, as I still have a 10-year-old kid to feed.”

He clarified that after two decades of managing a business, he’s now in an unfamiliar terrain. Employment breaks are slim, choices are limited, and although he’s signed up for a property agent course and is perusing for prospects, he confesses, “Damn, lazy lah… return might not even be better than DBS.”

It was the kind of candid, vulnerable post that hit home, and Reddit responded classically — with wit, wisdom, humour, and a sprint of pandemonium.

See also  Risky bets: Young Singaporeans take high-interest loans to invest despite poor financial literacy

Dreamers, planners, and trolls: Reddit weighs in

Some Redditors hopped in with imagination-fuelled flair. “If I had 3 million, I would take an airplane, tour the world, sunbathe, and eat sushi,” wrote one fantasist, depicting the picture of the easy-going life many desire.

Others provided a more controlled, financial-planning approach: “1 million to enjoy your life, 1 million into passive income instruments with a 3-4% yield, and 1 million into a riskier venture.” A practical, differentiated tactic—play, save, and perhaps strike gold again.

Another offered a hybrid strategy: “Why not do both, bro? Sell property or insurance while living off your 3 million in a safe yield instrument. You won’t be a pushy salesperson this way since you’re not desperate to close. Ironically, that might help you land more sales.”

Several Redditors crunched the numbers, stressing that with a 5% return, $3 million could produce $150,000/year, approximately $12,500 a month. “Invest in bonds or something, then just live off the interest,” one said. “You have the potential to not work a day in your life anymore, if you think it through.”

See also  Man with S$500k in savings asks, 'Should I quit my job and pursue my interests?'

Freedom is a double-edged sword

But as the comments poured in, ranging from valuable to funny — “Hope your inbox isn’t flooded with DMs lol” —a more profound question remained underneath the surface – “What does someone do when they no longer have to do anything?”

The original poster seems caught in that “tough-provocative” space flanked by financial independence and a meaningful ensuing chapter. It’s a quandary more and more people are confronted with: As soon as you’ve made your money, what’s next? Additional work? A new beginning? Or just listen to music and stare at the sunset?

One sassy commenter responded with total humour: “What do you know, I found you! I have been searching high and low, my long-lost brother!”

What would you do?

With $3 million stashed in the bank, the universe rapidly opens up, but so does a new kind of pressure. Should you pursue new projects, think of new dreams, retire early, or strike a balance between passion and passive income?

See also  Man says he finally saved up S$100K by 30, but soon will 'deplete' it because of marriage

As one Redditor cleverly puts it: “You’ve got options. Don’t waste that gift stressing about which is the ‘best’ one. Just pick the one that makes you feel alive.” Because in the end, that’s the actual goal—not just to be pensioned off, but to thrive.

