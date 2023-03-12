Man wanted to buy goreng pisang for stranger in the same queue, only to realize she paid for his as well

SINGAPORE: Social media is buzzing with some much needed warmth over the weekend, as one Singaporean’s post showing kindheartedness between absolute strangers goes viral.

Facebook user Adib Dandelion shared on Saturday (11 Mar) that he ordered some goreng pisang, or fried bananas, at a stall in the Woodlands area before he realized that he didn’t have any cash on him.

As the seller could not accept cashless payments, he apologised and rushed to a nearby ATM to withdraw money. When he came back with the money, he saw an older woman near the seller looking through her wallet. Sensing that she too may not have brought cash, kindhearted Mr Adib told the seller that he will pay for the lady’s order as well.

What he did not expect was to find that the same lady had actually paid for his own order, after she saw him rushing off towards the ATM. Revealing that the touched goreng pisang seller ended up giving the woman’s order to her for free, Mr Adib said:

“Happily ordered pisang goreng this morning then I realized I didn’t have any cash on me. The cashier couldn’t accept cashless payment so I had to paiseh apologize and rush to the nearby ATM. Kepala pisang betol!

“When I came back to settle the bill, there was an aunty who was also scrambling for cash in her purse. Seeing that she only had a few cents, I offered the abang to pay on her behalf.

“The abang just smiled and told me, “Bro just now the makcik standing behind you paid for your pisang goreng already, here’s yours.” And hearing that I wanted to also pay for the aunty, he was super touched and gave her for free instead.”

Mr Adib’s post warmed the hearts of Singaporeans and quickly began trending online, garnering almost 800 shares and 500 likes on his page alone.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg