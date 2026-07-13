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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Man urges Novena Square 2 to install urinal dividers after cramped layout raises privacy concerns

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man has called on Novena Square 2 to install dividers between the urinals in its male restroom, saying the current layout offers too little privacy.

In a Facebook post, he said he was uncomfortable because the urinals were so close together that the person beside him could easily see him while he was relieving himself.

“The space is too close, making hiding totally difficult. Please install a divider.”

Some commenters, however, questioned how he knew the person beside him was looking in the first place. They suggested that if privacy was such a concern, he could simply ignore it or use one of the enclosed cubicles instead.

Others chose to joke about it. One suggested bringing a foldable privacy screen to the restroom, while another quipped that he should “just close your eyes while peeing.”

Still, a number of people felt the complaint was a reasonable one. They said the urinals appeared to be placed too close together, making users feel exposed. One commenter also pointed out that the lack of space increased the chances of urine accidentally splashing onto another person’s legs or shoes.

Not everyone agreed.

“Simple. Go to the cubicle. Close the door. No need to complain,” one commenter wrote.

Another simply said, “Don’t think too much.”

In another recent complaint, a resident took to social media to vent about a new neighbour’s renovation works, saying the common corridor had become dirty and noisy.

The resident, who said they had lived there for 12 years, claimed the new homeowners had created a mess outside the unit after renovation works began.

Not everyone sympathised with the complaint, however. One netizen even told the resident to “stay in a cave.”

Read more about the news story here

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