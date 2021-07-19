Man spotted ‘wake surfing’ at War Memorial Park

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man was seen using the water at the War Memorial Park pond in Singapore to surf.

“Saw this ang moh doing some surfboarding thing at the War Memorial Park multiple times as if it was his own private pool,” wrote one Malvin Fang on Facebook on Saturday (Jul 17).

He uploaded a video of the incident, which he noted happened about four times in a span of 20 minutes.

At the beginning of the video, the man was seen strapping his surfboarding gear at the edge of the pool.

He then sits down to begin the session.

The man picks up the leash and handle similar to that used in wakeboarding behind a boat.

He was pulled by what appears to be a mechanism at the other end of the pool.

At one point, the man jumped and hit the memorial wall with his board before landing back in the water.

According to Mr Fang, a police report on the incident has been lodged via Singapore Police Force E-services.

Members from the online community responded to the post, urging the authorities to put the man to task as his actions were “disrespectful” towards the war memorial.

The police confirmed that it was “looking into the matter.” /TISG

