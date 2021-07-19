Home News In the Hood Man spotted ‘wake surfing’ at War Memorial Park

Man spotted ‘wake surfing’ at War Memorial Park

Members from the online community responded to the post, urging the authorities to put the man to task as his actions were “disrespectful” towards the war memorial.

Photo: FB screengrab/Malvin Fang

Author

Hana O

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man was seen using the water at the War Memorial Park pond in Singapore to surf.

“Saw this ang moh doing some surfboarding thing at the War Memorial Park multiple times as if it was his own private pool,” wrote one Malvin Fang on Facebook on Saturday (Jul 17).

He uploaded a video of the incident, which he noted happened about four times in a span of 20 minutes.

At the beginning of the video, the man was seen strapping his surfboarding gear at the edge of the pool.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Malvin Fang

He then sits down to begin the session.

Photo: FB screengrab/Malvin Fang

The man picks up the leash and handle similar to that used in wakeboarding behind a boat.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Malvin Fang

He was pulled by what appears to be a mechanism at the other end of the pool.

Photo: FB screengrab/Malvin Fang

At one point, the man jumped and hit the memorial wall with his board before landing back in the water.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Malvin Fang

According to Mr Fang, a police report on the incident has been lodged via E-services.

Members from the online community responded to the post, urging the authorities to put the man to task as his actions were “disrespectful” towards the war memorial.

The police confirmed that it was “looking into the matter.” /TISG

Read related: Spotted: Foreigner skiing on the road during circuit breaker

Spotted: Foreigner skiing on the road during circuit breaker

 Follow us on Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot twice by police with a taser , an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating online. One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim urges public to stop spreading falsehoods linking 16-year-old death to Covid-19 vaccine

Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of (Sengkang GRC) Jamus Lim took to social media to urge the public to refrain from spreading false news that a 16-year-old who recently passed away was linked to the Covid-19 vaccination. “It has come to...
View Post
Featured News

Expat with combined family income of S$20-25K a month asks if locals really feel threatened that foreigners will take their jobs or be preferred...

Singapore — An expatriate living in Singapore for over four years asked locals why they had such negative sentiments towards the latter. In an anonymous post on popular Facebook page NUSWhispers on Tuesday (Jul 13), the expatriate started off with a disclaimer:...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent