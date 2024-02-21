SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was praised online after helping a 12-year-old girl who was lost in Geylang.

On Monday (Feb 19), Mohamed Fadzli Hayof shared on Facebook that he was cycling back home after buying dinner when he noticed a young girl standing alone at a bus stop near the Nicol Highway junction. At the time, he thought the young girl was lost.

Fadzli also recalls that the area around that time was deserted and very quiet. So, after some deliberation and cycling 50 to 100 meters away from the girl, he decided it was too unsafe to leave her alone and returned to see if she was okay or needed help.

“When I reached the bus stop, I could hear that she was on the phone (on speaker) with a man on the other line, so I gently asked her if she was okay and needed any help or direction,” Fadzli wrote.

The man on the other end of the line turned out to be her brother. The man then introduced himself to her brother, who informed him afterwards that his sister had no idea where she was.

“I asked him where they stayed or where she was going, and he told me they stayed at Fort Road and that she was going home but missed her stop to change buses,” Fadzli continued.

Fadzli, who happened to reside on Fort Road too, told the young girl to board bus 158 at the stop opposite the street.

“I told the brother that she was in the Geylang area. This is not a safe area for girls alone, let alone a young girl at night.

So I offered to walk with her to the opposite side via the overhead bridge and wait for the bus to come before I let her on her way home in the bus, and her brother said okay and thanked me,” Fadzli said.

Upon reaching the bus stop, Fadzli promptly checked the bus app and informed the young girl that the bus would take 15 minutes to arrive.

While waiting for the bus, Fadzli advised her to send a live location to her brother, to which she complied. He also asked the young girl how long she had been waiting alone on the other side.

“She told me about 15 minutes before I came to ask her. Can you imagine how scared she was alone at 12 years old, lost for 15 minutes at night ???”

During their brief talk, he also learned that she had taken bus 12 from Katong and was meant to change buses at some point but had missed her stop by five or six stations.

“[The] bus arrived, and I made sure she boarded the bus with no one following her before I cycled back home to deliver Sup Kambing to my wife,” Fadzli said.

“If you happen to sense that someone may need help, just politely ask if they need any help or if they are lost”

Fadzli concluded his post by advising everyone that if they were cycling, running, or walking and noticed someone needing assistance, they should also approach them.

“Just politely ask if they need any help or if they are lost. If they say they are okay, then you can continue your way. But if they are lost or need help, then you may save someone’s day or, who knows, even [their] life,” Fadzli said.

Speaking to Mothership, Fadzli said he has two young boys and wanted to share the story online so that people will be aware of those who seem lost or in need of assistance.

He also added that should his boys ever get lost or miss their bus stop, he hopes that someone will assist them in the same way that he helped the girl.

“You are a good samaritan”

Many Singaporeans called Fadzli a “Good Samaritan” and commended him for his good deeds.

One individual said, “Good job, Bro. You are a good Samaritan. 👍 a simple gesture of help will save a life.”

While another commented, “Thank you for your actions! I have a girl that age I can imagine the family’s anxiety and how scared she must have been too!”

One individual also said that Fadzli inspired all of them, adding, “Your kind thoughts and initiative in extending your help to others in need have indeed made our place safer. Proud of you. Well done!”