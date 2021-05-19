Man shouts vulgarities at police officers after being questioned for Golden Mile Complex fight

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 22-year-old man shouted abuse at police officers after being restrained for questioning following a fight at Golden Mile Complex.

In a video circulated on WhatsApp Messenger on Tuesday (May 18), the man could be seen shouting at police officers as they tried to restrain him.

He resisted violently as he was pinned down by the officers after the fight on Friday night.

At one point in the video, he had to be pinned down by two officers, with four others assisting to hold him down.

He could also be heard shouting at the officers: “Eh then what? You what? Sergeant ah? Eh f*** you lah!”

While the officers were trying to hold him down, the man could be seen constantly trying to kick or push his way out.

Watching the entire scene, a crowd had gathered outside Golden Mile Complex with some even filming the incident on their phones.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to a fight at 5001 Beach Road at 10.56 pm.

When police officers arrived, there were no longer signs of a fight.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a dispute had allegedly occurred between two groups earlier,” police added.

While the officers were interviewing the 22-year-old man believed to be involved in the dispute, he allegedly hurled vulgarities at the officers, shoved one and assaulted another.

The man was arrested for affray, using abusive language against a public servant, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

