Man shocked to see empty casket at void deck

SINGAPORE: In Singapore, it’s not uncommon for people to hold a funeral wake at the void decks of blocks, usually because of their proximity to the deceased’s home. So this would not be an unusual sight by any measure.

However, when a Facebook user found an empty coffin at their void deck, they found it highly unusual indeed.

“This afternoon, I saw a casket being placed at an HDB void deck. Gimme a shock. I looked left, I looked right, and it seemed like no one jaga (standing watch over) it,” they wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (September 21).

They posted a photo of a bright green casket on a white stand in an empty void deck, with nothing and no one around it.

The post has since gone viral, with more than 200 comments and almost 100 shares. This should not come as a surprise, since we’re still in the seventh month.

Fortunately, the commenters were kind enough to help out with explanations for what the post author had seen.

“The body is still in the flat for the family to pay respects before being transported to the cemetery. The person supposed to ‘jaga’ from funeral services is probably making last arrangements with the family or in the van. Family will bring down the body with the funeral caretaker once all the necessary proceedings, eg, prayers, cleaning, etc, are done,” one clarified.

“It’s only setting up, lah. They are probably still preparing the body to bring down after,” another echoed.

A Facebook user assured the post author that this is a “normal practice” and added, “Inside is empty, while waiting for the deceased to be shrouded at home. Once ready, family members will bring down, and prayer might also take place there at the void deck.”

“My friend, this is a Muslim casket. It’s normal. Nothing to fear about it,” another wrote reassuringly.

“Nobody’s in there, and thanks for checking both ways. Thanks for watching out; that’s what neighbors do!” a commenter chimed in.

“There’s nothing to worry about. For some Muslims, when we see this, some will wait to pray for the deceased, whether at home / at the void deck, even if we don’t know each other,” another explained.

Others shared similar experiences.

“I had the same experience a few years back while walking through the void deck and saw this thing…I had immediate goosebumps and ran away saying prayers,” wrote a netizen.

“I encountered once. They placed right in front of the lift lobby. And no one looking after it. At least cover it with a cloth. Many superstitious Chinese would siam (walk further from the site) if they see any ongoing funerals or when they are carrying the coffin to the hearse,” another shared.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Photo of deliveryman praying at HDB void deck goes viral