Man says that despite him having 3 degrees before age 30, the woman of his dreams found another guy who was taller & richer

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media asking how he could get over a woman he considered to be the perfect one for him.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he “met the perfect woman, I was even lucky enough to have her consider me. But I didn’t manage to secure her”. He added that despite him being conferred with three degrees before the age of 30, she “picked a guy who didn’t even have a degree or diploma. I try to understand why but I just couldn’t”.

The man wrote that he was not taller or richer than the guy, although he added that those were not why she rejected him.

“I would assume most women would find me eligible given my talents academically wise and my projected income in years to come. I’m quite confident I can provide better for her than the other guy. But I have no choice but to move on. Now I’m back in the dating scene. I just can’t find anyone who’s better than her. How do I proceed?” the man wrote.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

