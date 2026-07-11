‘I keep feeling wanting to vomit and my heart races’: Unemployed Singaporean says job hunting triggers overwhelming anxiety

SINGAPORE: An unemployed Singaporean shared that she’s been experiencing extreme anxiety over the entire job search process.

Every time she thinks about applying for jobs, she wrote in a Reddit post, she doesn’t “just feel nervous” but also becomes “physically sick.”

“I keep feeling want to vomit, my heart races, and I completely freeze,” she said, adding that she can no longer communicate as well as she used to. “I always fear I would say the wrong stuff or blabber too much as my mind races too fast. Sometimes it’s not concise enough.”

Though she knows she needs to get back on her feet, dust herself off, and start applying again, her brain simply won’t let her. It’s gotten to the point where even opening job boards, updating her résumé, or thinking about the job interviews she might potentially get feels overwhelming.

Desperate to get out of the rut, she asked those who have experienced such debilitating anxiety how they managed to overcome it.

“What helped you get over it and start applying again?” she wrote. “Was it just something you had to push through, or did you find a strategy that actually made a difference?”

“I’d really appreciate any advice or hearing from people who’ve been in the same situation previously. Please don’t reply harshly. Things are already tough on me. Be nice at least.”

“You’ll get there, I promise. Just keep applying”

Reddit users were quick to reassure her that she wasn’t alone.

One commenter, who went through the same thing after being laid off, said they felt “like puking” before every interview.

“What helped a bit was setting a tiny goal per day, like just fixing one resume bullet or saving one job link and nothing else,” they wrote. “The whole process is way more messed up now, and it’s really hard to even look for a job.”

Others suggested trying not to place too much pressure on each application.

One commenter said it helped to treat interviews as practice rather than something they absolutely had to succeed in.

“The more you want it, the worse it feels,” they remarked.

Another encouraged her to remember that interviewers are simply people too.

“Just be nice and friendly at the interview without putting pressure on yourself,” they added.

A third commenter, who had also struggled with unemployment, offered some reassurance.

“Know that many others are in the same position as you. I was unemployed for about 5 months in 2024 and 4 months in 2025. I panicked badly when I was unemployed too – despite everyone telling me to enjoy all the free time.”

“You’ll get there, I promise. Just keep applying, practising your interview responses and interviewing!”

Job search anxiety

Not many people talk about it, but job search anxiety is very real. Looking for work can be emotionally exhausting. It can leave you feeling panicked, overwhelmed, and completely lost. For some people, it can even snowball into depression.

When we don’t hear back from the companies we’ve applied to, we start doubting our own capabilities and skills.

Sometimes, putting together a résumé or portfolio can also be stressful. We worry that it won’t be enough to impress hiring managers.

Then we visit job portals, scroll through the listings, and see hundreds of other applicants going for the very same role.

It’s enough to make anyone nervous, as it suddenly feels like there’s very little chance of standing out from the crowd.

To help manage this anxiety, career experts recommend creating structure in your daily routine.

Make a daily schedule for yourself. For example, dedicate an hour each day to job applications, 30 minutes to networking, and an hour each week to interview preparation.

Then step away and do something you enjoy, whether that’s exercising, reading, gaming, or simply taking a break.

Another tip is to be more selective about the roles you apply for instead of sending applications out blindly.

Focus on roles that genuinely suit your skills and experience.

Finally, try not to take rejection personally. In many cases, hiring decisions come down to timing, organisational fit, or internal circumstances that are entirely outside a candidate’s control.

Read also: ‘No one’s seeing it’: Recruiter explains why tailoring every résumé may be a waste of time