Featured News Relationships

Man says, ‘My wife scolds me in front of everyone despite me telling her that it’s wrong to do that’

ByYoko Nicole

February 16, 2025

SINGAPORE: A man took to NUSWhispers to vent about his four-year marriage to his Taiwanese wife, revealing that what started as a loving relationship left him feeling completely drained.

According to his post, he and his wife had known each other for a year or two before tying the knot. The early years of their marriage were filled with sweetness, and while he was aware of his wife’s tendency to throw tantrums and blame others when things went wrong, she was at least willing to “be educated” and adjust her behaviour when necessary.

However, over time, things started to deteriorate. His wife would now openly scold him in front of others despite him telling her that such behaviour was unacceptable.

“I told her that’s wrong to do that, and she will put the blame on me,” he wrote. “Maybe I didn’t understand her enough, or I was not paying attention to what she was doing, [but she’s] always blaming me even for something as small as cooking noodles.”

The man also revealed the most painful part is how his wife treats his family. Although she pretends to get along with them, he feels like she doesn’t truly embrace them as her own. 

See also  Mum upset because her son sent her "only S$8,000" instead of S$10,000 for her vacation expenses

“There were times when she’d say things like, ‘We shouldn’t go to JB with your family,’ but she wanted to go with my bunch of friends instead,” he explained. “And there was once, it was my dad’s anniversary, and she said, ‘He’s not my dad. I don’t want to take leave and go.’”

Feeling drained from constantly trying to do the right thing, the man admitted he was at his wit’s end. “I’m so exhausted that I have to do this every time; I would appreciate any good advice,” he concluded.

“You have to give detailed examples of why she scolded you…”

Several netizens who chimed in on the post felt it was difficult to determine who was truly at fault in the marriage, as the man had not provided full context about their arguments. 

They pointed out that while he painted himself as the victim, it was unclear what exactly led to his wife’s outbursts and whether his actions (or inactions) played a role in their conflicts.

See also  Singaporean mum wants a divorce after finding out about her husband's affair; husband pleas for a second chance, but wife still says no

One netizen asked for more details before passing judgment, writing, “I think, to advise you properly, you have to give detailed examples of why she scolded you. What did you do wrong to make her admonish you in front of others?”

Another took a more critical stance, suggesting that the man might not be as innocent as he claimed. She said, “I suppose she would have also educated you on doing things at home, with or without her, and you never listened. Until she points out your problem in front of other people, that’s when you feel the pain. Who is the immature one here?”

Some also disagreed that the wife should fully embrace her husband’s family. One netizen commented, “I think it’s weird that it’s a requirement to treat your family as her own. The fact is they are not. They never supported her or took care of her before. It’s already good that she puts on a good front with them.”

Still, a few sympathized with the man’s struggles and recognized the toll his wife’s behaviour had taken on him.

See also  Mum upset because her son sent her "only S$8,000" instead of S$10,000 for her vacation expenses

One wrote, “All I can say is you must love yourself more. Don’t be a simp. Don’t be a pushover. Men without attitude and temper are often perceived as spineless by their spouse.”

Another advised him, “You need marital counselling rather than advice from a bunch of strangers on the internet.”

Marital counselling

Marital counselling in Singapore is available through both in-person and online services. The Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centres (FAM@FSCs) offers free face-to-face counselling for Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, or those with a Singapore nexus.

Other options include mental health helplines, ethnic-based self-help groups like the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC), religious organisations and private counsellors.

For those who prefer a more discreet option, Online Counselling on Family Assist (OCFA) provides free and anonymous support. This is ideal for individuals dealing with marital, divorce, or parenting issues who may not feel comfortable with face-to-face counselling.

Read also: ‘Why are MRT users so oblivious and inconsiderate?’ — Man frustrated with “phone zombies” who always block train doors Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

‘The level of anxiety that comes with finding my first full-time job is crazy!’ — Singaporean nearing graduation faces 30 unanswered job applications

February 16, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says ‘her employer accused her of things she didn’t do’ including stealing her employer’s son’s food

February 16, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Woman complains that her 30 y/o brother doesn’t help around the house, expects to be served like a king and doesn’t contribute financially

February 16, 2025 Yoko Nicole

You missed

SG Politics

Mixed reactions to the possibility of former NMPs contesting in the General Election

February 16, 2025 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

How do you mentally prepare yourself for the “you’ll be fired” news?

February 16, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Surviving the talent war: 11 strategies to secure top talent and build a future-proof workforce

February 16, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Business sentiment improves in 2024 despite ongoing challenges—UOB

February 16, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.