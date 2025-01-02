SINGAPORE: A man shared on social media that his former boss at a travel agency is asking him to pay S$6,000 for a booking mistake.

“I worked for like 2 months at a TA, and after I left there was a booking that I made (arrival was after I left the company), so they were staying 1 night instead of the 4 nights I booked.

“And the foreign agent refused to pay it as they had mentioned in advanced that it was for 1 night, and even prior to arrival they made amendments to the booking and reconfirmed it was for 1 night.

“This amendment was after I left the company. I know this because I spoke to the agent, and they mentioned that whoever was taking over didn’t say anything when they mentioned 1 night.”

The man said that his boss reached out to him and asked him why he had booked 4 nights, to which he replied that when he made the booking a month earlier, he simply followed what was shown in the system at the time.

He also told him that it was his usual practice to double-check bookings and make any necessary changes about 1-2 weeks before a client’s check-in. However, since he wasn’t with the company when the updates were made, he couldn’t adjust the booking himself.

“They are asking me to pay the 2 nights (about S$6,000). They managed to get the hotel to waive off 1 night, which I found baffling. Even if they wanted me to pay, should they atleast split the responsibility between me, the company and whoever took over?” he asked the community.

“I’m trying to find my employment contract but because it was physical, and I’m in the process of moving it’s going to take me awhile. Would like thoughts or advice from anyone knowledgeable,” he said.

“Don’t pay a single buck.”

In the comments, most Singaporean Redditors agreed that the man shouldn’t pay a single cent to his ex-employer.

One Redditor said, “Don’t pay a single buck. You did your job and are not responsible for their poor processes.”

Another commented, “Not liable to pay anything. They have already made amendments to the booking and “reconfirmed it was for 1 night” after you left the company.

You have already left the company – if you are afraid they will hound you with messages and harassment, simply block them.”

Others advised the man to handle the situation carefully. Some suggested that he keep all communication with his former employer in writing, such as through texts or emails, to ensure there’s a clear record of everything discussed.

One Redditor added, “Gather all the evidence. Hard evidence if possible. Write down the entire thing. Do not pay anything, tell them you will be reporting this to MOM.

On the other hand, there was one Redditor who offered a different suggestion, proposing that the man forfeit his last salary to the former employer as a way to settle things.

He said, “My guess is your 2 months pay is less than 6K. I would just forfeit the pay (as a last resort) and refuse any further communications. It makes zero commerical sense for them to engage legal means for mere 6K, so likeky you will suffocate them to drop any pursue.

“You had already left, so what can they do to you? Hire you back and treat you badly?”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), employers may deduct an employee’s salary “for damage or loss of money or goods, including work gear, tools, equipment, and vehicles.”

However, they must first conduct an inquiry and allow the employee to explain their side. These deductions cannot exceed 25% of a month’s salary and must be made as a one-time lump sum payment.

In cases where employment ends, the total authorized deductions may exceed 50% of the final salary.

Read also: Am I a bad daughter for not wanting to live with my 60 y/o single mum who nitpicks everything I do?

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)