Man runs into road to block bus that did not break for him at designated bus stop

Aiah Bathan | October 14, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An elderly man was angered by a bus driver who did not stop at his designated bus stop, suspected because the man did not wave his hand as the bus approached. With this, the man ran into the middle of the road and blocked the bus with his own body, and caused a scene for nearly an hour. Case details revealed that the incident happened on Oct 11, at a bus stop in front of a multi-storey car park in Sengkang. A 40-year-old witness reported to Shin Min Daily News that she saw a white-haired man wearing a white shirt and jeans standing on the crossing in front of a bus stop, preventing the bus from continuing its route. It appeared that the man was waving his hands incessantly, appearing to be very agitated with the bus driver. Furthermore, the witness admitted that she saw the man and bus driver arguing.

Investigations revealed that the man was initially sitting at the bus stop while waiting for the bus; however, it was believed that he did not wave to signal the bus as it approached. Due to this, the bus driver did not stop to let him inside. Since the crossing was nearby, the bus stopped to let pedestrians cross the road, and this was the moment when the man blocked the bus and shouted at the driver to let him in.

The scene nearly lasted for an hour, given that the bus refused to open the door. Moreover, the passengers of the bus needed to disembark one by one at that time. Someone then alerted the police of what was happening, and several police cars arrived a few moments later to mediate the incident. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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The elderly man then boarded the bus and spoke with the authorities inside. In other news, there was a report that a number of smokers were seen gathered outside the Woodlands MRT station, sitting in rows to smoke away and carelessly throwing their cigarette butts everywhere. This raises public concerns regarding hygiene and safety hazards. Read more about the news story here.