Man rapes intellectually disabled daughter after wife stopped being intimate with him, faces 23 years in jail

- Advertisement -

When his wife stopped being intimate with him, a 58-year-old man raped his daughter who had mild intellectual disability.

The defendant admitted two charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault and was sentenced to 23 years in prison on 17 November. Four other charges, including secretly filming and possessing an indecent video, were also taken into consideration in sentencing. The defendant’s identity has not been released to protect the victim.

Rapes daughter after breaking up with girlfriend

The defendant married his wife in 1987 and had three children. The victim was the eldest daughter, who was 29 years old at the time of the incident. The couple had become less intimate since their youngest daughter was born 29 years ago, and none at all since 2000.

The defendant originally relied on his Malaysian girlfriend to satisfy his sexual desires, but the two broke up in 2016, and he began to rape his eldest daughter in early 2017.

The relationship between the victim and the defendant has always been good, and the defendant also knows that the eldest daughter has a mild intellectual disability.

When the defendant committed the crime for the first time, the eldest daughter was sleeping in the room. He woke up the eldest daughter, then took off his pants, forced her to have sex with him, and raped her. He also told his eldest daughter not to tell her mother afterwards.

The following year, when the father and daughter were alone at home, the defendant noticed that the eldest daughter was using the bathroom in the master room. He hugged her as she came out of the bathroom, pulled her onto the bed, and raped her.

Was extra careful to avoid suspicion from wife

Court documents state that the defendant took special care not to leave any marks or wounds on the eldest daughter in order to avoid suspicion from his wife. Additionally, he failed to use a condom three times.

The defendant raped the eldest daughter again in 2019. The rape took no more than five minutes, fearing his wife would return at any moment.

At 11:45 pm on 8 July 2020, the defendant’s wife found that the eldest daughter hadn’t come home for a long time, so she waited for her in the corridor outside the house. As she was walking along the corridor, she noticed that the victim was at the staircase landing with her husband, who was lifting up the daughter’s shirt.

After she ran over to confront him, he immediately let go of his daughter’s shirt and apologised for what he did. After the three returned home, the wife told the youngest daughter, and the youngest daughter asked her sister about the incident. The younger daughter also checked the defendant’s mobile phone while he was asleep, and found a video of her sister undressing in the bathroom.

Accompanied by his mother, the victim reported to the police the next day, and the defendant was arrested soon after.

Penalties for rape and sexual assault include prison terms of up to 20 years, fines, and caning. As the defendant is over 50 years old, he cannot be sentenced to caning.

The post Man rapes intellectually disabled daughter after wife stopped being intimate – sentenced to 23 years in jail appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg