Man parks car near another vehicle yells at the owner to avoid hitting his car

"Just ask him nicely to shift his car lor. Have more patience with P platers," a member of the online community advised.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Zi Xuan You

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook after was yelled at by a man who was worried that she might accidentally hit his car.

The shared about her encounter with the man in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore“.

According to her caption, the incident occurred at around 7:59 am on 18 Aug. The netizen had just finished buying items from West 504 Market & Food Centre located on Jurong West Street 52.

When she returned to her car to place her items into the boot, a man suddenly yelled at her, asking her, “Hey, don’t hit my car?”

The netizen then questioned how she was supposed to open her car door to enter since the gap between her car and his was rather small. In response, the man stated that the car park did not belong to the netizen.

Towards the end of the post, the netizen expressed that the other driver parked his car poorly, which made it difficult for her to enter the car without having her car door come into contact with his and called him unreasonable as well.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about the man and the incident.

One netizen advised the poster to ignore the matter and let it go. He also noted that the driver of the other had a probation plate stuck on the windshield and urged the poster to be more patient with him and simply ask him to shift his car to the side.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Another netizen shared that nicks and scratches to one’s vehicle are inevitable over the years, and asked others not to dwell on minor imperfections to their car too much.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

