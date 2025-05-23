Friday, May 23, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
LinkedIn screengrab/ Janney Hujic
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Man mistaken for ex-DBS boss Piyush Gupta in viral LinkedIn post says he clarified who he was from the beginning

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman made the news this week for writing a long post on LinkedIn about her delightful “chance encounter” with former DBS chief Piyush Gupta, only for him to show up in the comments section to say that the man Janney Hujic had met with had not, in actuality, been him.

Now, it has emerged that the man whom Ms Hujic had spoken to and whose picture she had posted had told her who he was, which would imply that she was aware he was not Mr Gupta when she posted it.

The man in the photo, a 58-year-old named Kumar H Subramaniam, commented on a Facebook post from Wake Up Singapore to set the record straight, especially after commenters had called him out for not having identified himself to Ms Hujic.

He wrote that he had been having lunch at a cafe in Bali, where he lives, when a man, who was also having a meal there with his partner, asked him if he was Mr Gupta. Mr Subramaniam said no and added that he has been mistaken for the former DBS head in the past.

- Advertisement -
See also  Patient alleges Ng Teng Fong General Hospital A&E dept did not allow him to use his Medisave to pay registration bill

Ms Hujic then asked to take a photo with him, to which he agreed.

She and her guy mentioned that they had worked at DBS before, and we joked about her pranking her friends that she had bumped into Mr Gupta by chance in public while on their holiday here,” he wrote, adding that he had “never, at any point,” said “that he was indeed Mr Gupta.”

Moreover, he had also never agreed to have his photo used to promote any business or social venture, and he does not condone using a resemblance to Mr Gupta to mislead anyone, most importantly, the former DBS chief himself.

“Not every bald, Indian man wearing glasses is me or Mr Gupta. I am not associated with anything the young lady is advocating or promoting. Mr Gupta, I would like to state unconditionally that I did NOT say I was he,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Reddit screengrab/ u/illiterate-populist

Ms Hujic has yet to comment on the latest developments, but a message from her team was posted on Thursday (May 22).

See also  Singapore workers are the world's fastest in acquiring AI skills — LinkedIn report

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐘 𝐇𝐔𝐉𝐈𝐂𝐬 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌: She is away on an expedition at the Vietnamese Wild Tú Làn Cave, where there is no internet, and will be back online on Sunday to tell her side of the story.

Be assured that she tagged Piyush with the hope that he would respond to her post, fully thinking that she had spoken with him. Yes, GPT might have been used to improve the wording, as this was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter for her. But at no point was there any intention to deceive anyone. Please hold your thoughts until she has put her side of the story. We appreciate it.” /TISG

Read also: ‘Real-world deepfake’ — Woman thrilled at ‘chance encounter’ with ex-DBS chief Piyush Gupta, but turns out it isn’t him

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Business

SME Association warns some Singapore firms could enter ‘life support mode’ as US tariff pause nears end

SINGAPORE: Some Singapore firms could go into “life support...
Singapore News

Ex-SG women’s basketball coach confirms death of wife who disappeared in Japan in 2023

SINGAPORE: Kirk Murad, a former Head Coach of the...
Asia

Japanese minister quits in disgrace after boasting he gets free rice while prices soar for public

JAPAN: Taku Etō, Japan’s agriculture minister, bowed out following...
Education

Trump administration slams door on international students at Harvard, ignites firestorm

CAMBRIDGE, MA: In a histrionic escalation of pressures, the...
International

G7 takes aim at China: World’s richest nations unite to crush unfair trade tactics

BANFF, Alberta: Financial policymakers from the seven well-heeled economies...
Lifestyle

Labubu fans erupt in outrage as beloved dolls vanish from store shelves

LONDON: The craze surrounding viral toy sensation Labubu reached...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Ex-SG women’s basketball coach confirms death of wife who disappeared in Japan in 2023

SINGAPORE: Kirk Murad, a former Head Coach of the...

Trump administration slams door on international students at Harvard, ignites firestorm

CAMBRIDGE, MA: In a histrionic escalation of pressures, the...

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

NUS is the top university in Asia for the ultra-rich

SINGAPORE: According to a recently published survey from data...

Business

SME Association warns some Singapore firms could enter ‘life support mode’ as US tariff pause nears end

SINGAPORE: Some Singapore firms could go into “life support...

Sick employee feels guilty taking MC after boss says she falls ill too often

SINGAPORE: When you're genuinely ill, the last thing you...

Over 80% of Singapore companies expect US tariffs to hurt business

SINGAPORE: More than 80 per cent of Singapore companies...

1 in 4 rental listings in Singapore tagged as diversity-friendly through PropertyGuru’s ‘Everyone Welcome’ feature

SINGAPORE: One in four rental listings in Singapore has...

Singapore Politics

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his...

PM Wong’s New Cabinet: Masagos loses Muslim Affairs portfolio, first-term MP Jeffrey Siow and David Neo take Transport and MCCY roles

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has unveiled his...

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

© The Independent Singapore