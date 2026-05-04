Man jailed for three weeks after splashing water and smashing windows of neighbor’s home—Why did he do it?

SINGAPORE: A home should be one’s safe place, but a neighbour encountered a traumatic experience when a man vandalised their house by splashing water and smashing windows twice in two weeks, allegedly without any cause.

The victim is a 48-year-old man who lived in a unit on the 10th floor of a HDB block located in Balam Road, while the 45-year-old suspect lived downstairs. The suspect also previously pleaded guilty to three charges, including mischief, public nuisance, and violation of the Miscellaneous (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Case details

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, further investigations revealed that on February 2, 2026, the victim found out that the walls and flower pots in the hallway outside his unit had been mysteriously splashed with water. With this, he reviewed his surveillance camera and discovered that his neighbour had poured a bucket of water on the walls, hallways, and flower pots outside his home. This prompted the victim to report the incident to the police.

Two weeks later, on February 18, 2026, the suspect repeated his actions but now more aggressively. The suspect used a screwdriver to smash the victim’s window and left immediately. However, he did not stop there—he returned with a can of beer and poured it into the victim’s house.

The victim also claimed that on January 6, 2026, he believed that someone had broken into his unit. The police stated that they found no evidence of forced entry, but they found a sign belonging to the police force on the victim’s door that read “Under Police Surveillance”. Unfortunately, when the police officers questioned the victim about where he got the sign, he was unable to provide a reasonable explanation, which violates the Miscellaneous (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Other related news

In similar news related to HDB complaints, there was a report where a family’s living room turned into a disaster zone when a built-in wardrobe suddenly collapsed, raising safety concerns.

On social media, a netizen shared their unfortunate experience, stating, “This wasn’t just furniture falling. It was a heavy structure installed inside a living space where our child plays every day. We were extremely lucky no one was injured.”

Read more about the news story here.