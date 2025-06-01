Man finds out his colleague earns S$500 more than him, asks if he should speak up or stay silent

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based tech sales employee recently discovered that he’s being paid hundreds of dollars less than a colleague who joined the company at the same time.

Posting anonymously on the r/askSingapore forum, the employee shared that the topic of pay arose during a casual dinner with his teammates, where they began comparing their base salaries.

“We were discussing our base pay, and I realized that I’ve been getting paid significantly less (around S$400 to S$500),” he said.

“At first, I thought it might be because they had been with the company longer, but one colleague who joined at the same time as me (we even went through the interview process together last year) is being paid much more as well.”

Uncertain about how to proceed, he turned to the online community for advice, asking, “Am I supposed to just accept this, or should I bring it up with HR? Even though I know that might go against what the contract says?”

“The salary offered will differ from one person to another…”

In the comments, one user pointed out that while the situation may feel unfair, the employee had ultimately agreed to his salary terms when he accepted the offer.

“You agreed to your terms of employment when you signed the contract,” the user wrote. “You can ask, but there is really no basis. I mean, you agreed on the contract and (signed), right?”

Another added, “In the same job role, there are several factors to be considered that qualify you—market rates (at that moment), experience, qualifications, particular niche skillsets, and others. Hence, the salary offered will differ from one person to another. Every candidate is different, even for the same role. You also agreed to the contract when you signed the offer.”

A third, however, urged him to “leave” the company, adding, “You’re responsible for yourself. Your boss and HR are not responsible for increasing your pay. Their priority is for the company, not you. Now that you know what the basic pay is for your job, it should be easier to go find another job and negotiate. Heck, you can even find higher pay; that’s what job hopping is for.”

What to do when you find out your colleague earns more

Finding out a colleague earns more than you can feel like a punch to the gut, or at least a hard nudge, but before you jump to conclusions or spiral into frustration, take a moment to pause. According to staffing agency Mondo, there are a few helpful steps you can take to make sense of the situation:

Assess your colleague’s background

Your colleague may possess more years of experience, different qualifications, or a longer tenure with the company, which could have contributed to several salary increases over time.

Research about your role

Use this as a chance to reflect on where you’re at. Research what people in similar roles are earning in your field and location. Sites like Glassdoor or Payscale can give you a rough idea of what’s fair.

Bring it up with your manager

If, after your research, you still feel like you’re underpaid, you can bring it up with your manager. However, it’s important to remember that when you do have that conversation, focus on your own work, progress, and what you bring to the team.

