Man finds out girl he dated for a year already had a BF, asks locals: ‘Why is cheating so common nowadays?’

SINGAPORE: After finding out that the girl he had been seeing for a year already had a boyfriend, a man took to social media to ask other locals why cheating has become so prevalent in Singapore.

In a post on the r/sgdatingscene forum on Thursday (Sept 18), the man shared his bewilderment. “Why is cheating so common nowadays? Personally, I don’t condone cheating, and it makes me wonder how some people can pretend to be ‘nice’ and ‘genuine’. Overall, I’m neither sad nor angry because I’ve been through a lot in the past, so I was mentally prepared for this.”

He also advised others not to give their all too early in a relationship, saying, “Do not give your 101% in the 1-2 years of knowing the person. Just know that you gotta protect and put yourself first.”

“We can only speculate, but I think society as a whole has trivialised relationships…”

In the discussion thread, one user asked the man how he found out that the girl was already in a relationship, to which he responded: “Happened to chance upon her BF’s Instagram and saw their pics together. Apparently, they had been together way before I got to know her.”

He added that he also confronted the girl about what he had discovered, but the conversation only made him feel worse, as she showed “no remorse.”

Meanwhile, others weighed in with their own perspectives on why infidelity appears to be on the rise.

One said, “For a place like Singapore, it’s not unexpected and will get worse. Byproduct of the environment our society has, really nothing new or surprising since 10-15 years ago by now.”

Another explained, “It is, unfortunately, way more common than we would like to admit. As for why, we can only speculate, but I think society as a whole has trivialised relationships to a point where people are no longer as committed to working things out with the other person as there are many options available.”

They added, “This is more prevalent in the older crowd, though I would say, especially the married ones; many of them just don’t talk to their partners much and just drift away and it’s kind of sad that cheating is their solution to this rift. But it is what it is.”

A third commented, “The current partner can only satisfy some of the checkboxes in his/her mind, so it is normal to find others to fulfil the remainder of the checkboxes or make him or her feel the chase again.”

