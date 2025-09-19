Fired just 45 mins into job: Part-time worker told: ‘You can take your bag, pack up, and leave already,’ after breaking a bowl

SINGAPORE: A part-time F&B worker claimed on social media that he was fired and sent home just 45 minutes into the job for “breaking a bowl.”

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw forum, the young worker said he had applied for a one-day shift through the job platform Staffie and was expecting to work from 12 noon to 10 pm at a food establishment in VivoCity. However, less than an hour after clocking in, he was allegedly told to leave.

According to him, the incident happened when he opened a cupboard to retrieve a bowl.

“When I opened the cupboard to take a bowl to refill, one bowl from the stack slipped out and fell to the floor,” he wrote. “I wasn’t even holding or touching any bowls at all.”

The employee alleged that the outlet’s manager, whom he described as “super rude” and someone who treated other staff “like dogs,” immediately pinned the blame on him

“The manager immediately scolded me, blamed me, and told me to pack up and leave. No chance to explain, no second chance. She said, ‘You can take your bag, pack up, and leave already’ and just turn away after saying that,” he said.

“I tried to check with the other staff but the manager came back and said ‘you don’t need to ask anyone one, I’m the manager. [When I] say you go home, it means you go home’.”

Frustrated, the employee said he felt the dismissal was unjustified and disrespectful.

“It was a complete waste of time and money. THIS JOB LACKS BASIC RESPECT, SUPER TOXIC AND UNFAIR. If you don’t want to be treated like garbage. Will never step into this place ever again not as a customer or staff, if they treat people this way, just imagine how they will treat their customers.”

The worker also claimed that the poor treatment began even before the incident. He said he had arrived 15 minutes early for his shift, but no one gave him instructions or guidance.

When he waited for someone to brief him, he was instead questioned about “why he was just standing around” instead of working. Left to his own devices, he said he had to figure things out himself by copying what the other employees were doing.

On top of that, he recalled being told off by the manager and an “old aunty” during the shift, who scolded him for “blocking them while they were walking” in the narrow shop space. Feeling humiliated, he said he had to squeeze himself into a corner to avoid being reprimanded again.

“[They also] paid for just half an hour,” he continued. “Staffie was kind to add an extra hour of pay to compensate for it, so credits to the staffie team. Got 1.5 hours of pay in total. Not putting the fault on staffie or anything, but the shop managers and the attitude and treatment of people.”

“Companies like these exist.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor remarked that this is “exactly why” he refuses to work in the F&B industry, as many establishments typically mistreat their staff.

Another added, “There’s a reason why the F&B industry requires exploiting foreign workers to even be sustainable.”

A third stated, “Sounds like the kind that hire part timers and expect them to have a masters in dishwashing and kitchenworks. Yeah, companies like these exist. They just hire because they need extra hands to get things done. They probably expected some aunty/uncle to apply who already have experience.”

A fourth advised, “Better to work grab delivery, at least you are your own boss.”

