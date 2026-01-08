// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4

Man fears that his ID card will be misused, files fake police report to the police for authorities to help him

SINGAPORE: A man feared that his ID card would be misused after presenting it to a company during a job application process. With this, he faked a police report so that the authorities would give importance to his case. 

The 25-year-old suspect faces two charges of violating the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The case details revealed that the suspect attended a voter meeting, and he told the volunteers present in the event that he had provided his ID card to a company during the job application process.

One of the volunteers reminded him that he should not give away his ID card because it might be misused, and out of fear, the suspect dialed 999 from Toa Payoh Central Road.

In order for the police to prioritize his concern, he lied and claimed that a dispute had occurred in the area. When the police arrived, they discovered that there was no dispute and questioned the suspect on the spot.

The suspect admitted that he faked the report in order for the police to respond immediately. This act is a violation to the law–transmitting false information by dialing “999”. 

Furthermore, the suspect was also guilty of harassing a female employee and a counter staff when traveling to Malaysia. It was reported that before his departure at the Woodlands Bus Interchange, he decided to visit a money exchange shop to exchange his Singapore dollars for Malaysian ringgit.

He later on discovered that the amount he received was not the amount he was entitled to. With this, he returned to confront the female employee of the exchange and later on intensified to an argument. The defendant then gave the female employee and the counter staff the middle finger four times, causing them to feel harassed.

In separate news where police got involved, there was a report where a 54-year-old man locked himself inside his house and caused a disturbance to the public for two hours. This prompted the police and the civil defence team to arrive at the scene. 

Read more of the news story here

