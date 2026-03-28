Man driving SG-registered car caught pumping RON95 fuel days before it becomes illegal on 1 April

SINGAPORE: A man whose car had a Singapore number plate was caught on camera taking RON95 fuel, which is subsidised by the Malaysian government and is only for its citizens.

A photo of the man was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (March 26) by a user on the platform who goes by Fuji Al Kula Faurasyidi.

The bespectacled man, who appears to be middle-aged and who was dressed in a dark blue shirt, pants, and shoes, was seen placing fuel from the tell-tale RON95 yellow nozzle. RON97 fuel uses a red nozzle, and diesel fuel is pumped from a black nozzle.

He was putting petrol into a red Hyundai Tucson whose black number plate began with an S and ended with a T.

As expected, many commenters on the post expressed disappointment toward the driver, given that RON95 is not for foreign-registered vehicles. A few, however, said they were not surprised, given that this has happened many times in the past and that fuel prices in Singapore are a lot higher than in Malaysia.

Some said that what the man did would have no consequences for himself until April 1, when taking RON95 fuel will become illegal.

Previously, while Malaysian law explicitly prohibited the sale of RON95 fuel, the law only allowed enforcement against the operators of fuel stations, but not against the owners or buyers of vehicles registered in other countries.

This has long been a contentious issue for some, who have felt that the law was unfair toward the Malaysian operators of petrol stations, who face hefty fines of as much as RM3 million (S$965,000) or even jail time for repeat offences.

In January, it was announced that new regulations were being drafted to penalise the drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who buy RON95 fuel.

Armizan Mohd Ali, who heads the ministry drafting the regulations, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, said that regulations will strengthen control over the distribution of RON95.

Mr Armizan told Parliament on Jan 28, “Through the new regulations that we are drafting, the prohibition will apply not only to sales but also to purchases. This means that individuals who buy, own, or drive foreign-registered vehicles can also be subject to enforcement action.” /TISG

Read also: Malaysia’s PM Anwar says price of RON95 fuel will stay steady despite fluctuating oil prices

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