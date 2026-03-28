// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 28, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man driving SG-registered car caught pumping RON95 fuel days before it becomes illegal on 1 April

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A man whose car had a Singapore number plate was caught on camera taking RON95 fuel, which is subsidised by the Malaysian government and is only for its citizens.

A photo of the man was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (March 26) by a user on the platform who goes by Fuji Al Kula Faurasyidi.

The bespectacled man, who appears to be middle-aged and who was dressed in a dark blue shirt, pants, and shoes, was seen placing fuel from the tell-tale RON95 yellow nozzle. RON97 fuel uses a red nozzle, and diesel fuel is pumped from a black nozzle.

He was putting petrol into a red Hyundai Tucson whose black number plate began with an S and ended with a T.

As expected, many commenters on the post expressed disappointment toward the driver, given that RON95 is not for foreign-registered vehicles. A few, however, said they were not surprised, given that this has happened many times in the past and that fuel prices in Singapore are a lot higher than in Malaysia.

See also  Law Ministry and MCI accuse TOC of publishing falsehoods in yet another article

Some said that what the man did would have no consequences for himself until April 1, when taking RON95 fuel will become illegal.

Previously, while Malaysian law explicitly prohibited the sale of RON95 fuel, the law only allowed enforcement against the operators of fuel stations, but not against the owners or buyers of vehicles registered in other countries.

This has long been a contentious issue for some, who have felt that the law was unfair toward the Malaysian operators of petrol stations, who face hefty fines of as much as RM3 million (S$965,000) or even jail time for repeat offences. 

In January, it was announced that new regulations were being drafted to penalise the drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who buy RON95 fuel.  

Armizan Mohd Ali, who heads the ministry drafting the regulations, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, said that regulations will strengthen control over the distribution of RON95. 

See also  Man who died after falling 5 floors in Ngee Ann City was a US citizen

Mr Armizan told Parliament on Jan 28, “Through the new regulations that we are drafting, the prohibition will apply not only to sales but also to purchases. This means that individuals who buy, own, or drive foreign-registered vehicles can also be subject to enforcement action.” /TISG

Read also: Malaysia’s PM Anwar says price of RON95 fuel will stay steady despite fluctuating oil prices

 

·

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

‘I’m a helper, not a tutor’: Maid says she’s expected to do the kids’ homework

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper shared on social media that she feels completely drained and under pressure because, on top of managing the household and caring for four children, she is also expected...
Jobs

‘I feel afraid to go to work’: Employee says after being constantly singled out by manager

SINGAPORE: An employee shared on Reddit that she feels she has been unfairly singled out by her manager, who appears to treat her much more harshly than the rest of her colleagues.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘I’m a helper, not a tutor’: Maid says she’s expected to do the kids’ homework

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper shared on social media that she feels completely drained and under pressure because, on top of managing the household and caring for four children, she is also expected...

Employer stunned after discovering maid she hired cannot even fry an egg, asks locals: ‘How would you handle this?’

SINGAPORE: Imagine going through the entire hiring process, paying agency fees, and making arrangements to bring in a domestic helper, only to realise that she cannot even handle one of the most ba...

Self-drive shuttle service available is now open for registration starting in April

The Punggol autonomous shuttle bus routes 1, 3, and the 3 Mini will be available for free public trial starting in April. Land Transport Management announced today on social media that reservations...

‘30% work, 70% on the phone’: Employer says maid became lazy after just three months of employment

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean turned to Reddit for advice after the family’s domestic helper allegedly became “increasingly worse and lazier” just three months into the job.

Business

‘I feel afraid to go to work’: Employee says after being constantly singled out by manager

SINGAPORE: An employee shared on Reddit that she feels she has been unfairly singled out by her manager, who appears to treat her much more harshly than the rest of her colleagues.

‘I’m really tired’: Singaporean accountant steps back from job hunt an after years of pressure and burnout

SINGAPORE: After more than a decade of continuous work and two difficult career setbacks, a Singaporean accountant has decided to step away from the job market temporarily, expressing that he needs...

Woman asks for help in dealing with male colleagues who keep offering unsolicited advice

"Lately, I've been dealing with 2 extra misogynistic colleagues. They feel the need to jump into every conversation with their own experience, and many times the experience are just 'NS experience'...

‘Workload is insane and onboarding was a joke’: SG worker close to burnout after just one month

SINGAPORE: How long does it usually take for someone to burnout at work. Three years

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //