SINGAPORE: A man was recently invited to his friend’s third wedding but is unsure if he wants to attend. The wedding dinner costs $300 per person, a hefty price tag.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, he shared that his friend has been married and divorced/annulled twice in just five years, so he was caught off guard when he received an invite to wedding number three.

“I thought the last one would be the last one but nope, one more out of the blue. He asked if I have any plans that weekend, I said no, and wham, wedding invite. I didn’t even know he divorced,” he said. “I didn’t even know he divorced.”

Although the man is curious about the event, especially whether his friend will host the extravagant sword parade for the third time, he hesitates to attend because of the high cost.

“I don’t feel like going for the 3rd wedding because it is expensive. The dinner is the same place in Sentosa and it cost at least $300 per pax. Should I give some excuse (even though) I said I am free? Sigh,” he wrote.

“You are not obligated to give $300. No one asked for a Sentosa venue”

The post quickly caught the attention of fellow users, who chimed in with various humorous, supportive, and sometimes blunt responses.

One user jokingly said, “Is your friend Ross Geller?!” Another replied with a tongue-in-cheek comment, “Tell him third one is free. Say it in front of this new wife for bonus HUAT.”

A third user offered a practical suggestion, saying, “I’m a direct person, so I’ll say eh wahlau 3 times in 5 years, leh bro. I can’t make it this time. Treat you to a meal next time to celebrate your wedding ok. If he black face you after you are direct and he is the type to insist that you should financially support his THIRD wedding in FIVE years, then you are better off without him as a friend. If you didn’t even know that he proposed and gonna get married again, then is he really that close [with you]?”

A fourth user commented, “You are not obligated to give $300. No one asked for a Sentosa venue. You can give $200 or $250. Wedding banquet food isn’t nice anyway. $200 can be better spent on a fine dining restaurant. You can also say you have superstitious reason and can’t attend,”.

Others also advised him that the next time someone asks if he’s free, he should ask “why” first. This way, he can better understand what they’re inviting him to and decide whether he’s up for it, especially if it’s something unexpected like a wedding.

