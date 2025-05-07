Man ditches and blocks woman while on first date because she didn’t like the way he ate

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Ask anyone, and they’ll say that dating is tough, even brutal, in any era. While it does get somewhat easier over time, it can take a while to get over a bad first date, especially when it’s the first time for a person to dip their toe in the dating pool.

It sounds like this happened to one local Reddit user who took to the platform to share his story, address his date, and say that he hopes she changes.

In a r/SingaporeRaw post last week, a Redditor wrote that his very first date was one for the books, as it ended with him abandoning his date and then blocking her on the app where they met.

To top it all off, he has gone off the app and deleted it and all other dating apps he’s been using because now he’s going to “try to meet someone organically.”

He started his post by saying that he had initially thought his date “was a good person because she was open and honest about some of her past” when they were chatting.

Meeting her in person was a completely different story, however.

“Immediately when meeting her, she expected a lot of things,” he wrote, saying that from the start, she was already criticising him.

She began by calling him out for not having opened and held the door for her, and then went on to criticise how he held his fork and knife and how he ate.

“What the… who makes that type of complaint?” he asked.

Thinking it was banter, the post author wrote that he attempted to look past these criticisms.

“But as we talked more, she started being more negative. Especially about her past relationships, about how each man was useless and didn’t meet her expectations,” he wrote, adding that she was “just full of negativity.”

Having had enough, he then “pulled the classic move,” and told her that he had to go to the restroom. Instead of doing so, however, he went to pay for the meal. Before leaving the restaurant, he had already blocked her on Hinge, presumably so that she would not be able to reach him when she realised he wasn’t coming back.

At least he did not leave her needing to pay the bill.

“Kamathi, I hope u can change ur attitude,” he wrote, adding, “First and last date ever.”

While many commenters on the post were sympathetic, others poked fun at the situation, with one writing, “Bro didn’t dodge a bullet, bro dodged an entire nuke.”

“Ironically, you met an unhinged person on Hinge,” wrote another.

However, a commenter chimed in with, “I hope you know there are many decent women out there, with a good head on their shoulders.” /TISG

