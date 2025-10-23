Man dies on the spot after e-cigarette explodes, puncturing his heart and lungs

THAILAND: A 47-year-old man has passed away after his e-cigarette exploded while he was fishing, marking the country’s first reported death linked to an e-cigarette explosion.

According to Thai press Thaiger, the incident occurred on Saturday (October 18) at a spillway in Ban Kut Chim, Nong Kho Province. The man was found lying motionless on the ground, showing no signs of life when authorities arrived at the scene.

Police initially treated the case as a possible homicide. but forensics revealed that the man’s death was caused by an explosion from an e-cigarette battery he was carrying and that the victim sustained severe injuries to his mouth, face, chest, and left hand, with burn marks clearly visible on his mouth and hands. His left hand suffered the most extensive damage, with torn flesh and metal fragments embedded in the wounds.

Three metal fragments were found lodged in the victim’s chest cavity and the force of the blast propelled the fragments into his lungs and heart, inflicting fatal internal injuries.

Police confirmed there were no gunshot wounds or external injuries inconsistent with an explosion. The medical examiner concluded that the man died instantly from the severe trauma caused by the blast.

Bangkok Broadcasting and Television Channel 7 reported that the device was suspected to have contained low-quality or modified batteries.

Local authorities have since warned the public about the potential dangers of e-cigarette batteries, stressing that even small devices can explode without warning.