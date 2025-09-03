Man criticised for looking for halal food in IKEA Alexandra asks if it’s wrong to ask questions

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user recently found himself called out by others after he posted a video expressing unhappiness that there was “nothing halal at IKEA Alexandra” He clarified his views in follow-up videos, saying, “I choose to question without walking away. Is that wrong?”

In a video posted on Friday (Aug 29) on the Jay Ishhaq Rajoo TikTok account, the post author filmed himself at the IKEA Alexandra branch, disappointedly saying, “Guess what, there’s nothing halal here. So I guess, no food for us Muslims. Thank you, IKEA, for being so understanding.”

He acknowledged that the company’s store at Tampines does have halal food, but asked, “What’s so difficult about having a halal area in Queenstown? Don’t Muslims come and buy your stuff?”

The video has since been viewed over 61,000 times.

Since then, reports on Mothership and MS News have said that commenters—including Muslims— have found the post author’s attitude and comments to be entitled. Subsequently, commenting on the post was turned off, and previous comments were hidden.

IKEA spoke to Mothership in response to the video, saying that as its Tampines store has a larger store footprint, it “accommodates a dedicated halal kitchen, serving lines, and other facilities required for halal preparation, and offers a variety of dishes such as baked chicken leg and beef cheek.”

As for the post author, presumably after many had commented on his original video, he posted a photo of himself on the platform with a text overlay that read: “Halal (Tack!) Please!”

In answer to netizens’ criticism, he captioned the post, “It’s not entitlement, it’s A PILLAR!”

Two days later, he offered a more lengthy explanation in a seven-minute video where he said he would “clear the air for those who have misunderstood my post”.

He admitted that it was his fault for assuming that the Alexandra outlet would have halal food simply because it is provided in the Tampines store. The post author wanted to know why there is no consistency among the branches.

“Why did I make this post? I didn’t want any other Muslim family (going) there to have their makan or breakfast or whatever and get disappointed,” he said, adding that it was not his intention to stir up “religious, racial, or political tensions.”

“Just a post on why no halal food is available, that’s it,” he reiterated, given that IKEA’s been around since 1978 and “knows its customers.”

Addressing the issue of being entitled, he said, “I’m a minority, I’m not entitled to anything. For me to ask for halal food is not an entitlement, it’s a dietary requirement.” /TISG

