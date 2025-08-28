// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photo: IKEA SG
Featured NewsSingapore News
1 min.Read

IKEA clarifies it has special permission to fly Swedish flag after Singaporeans raise concerns

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: IKEA has clarified that it has special permission to fly the Swedish flag outside its local stores after some Singaporeans raised concerns online.

The display of foreign flags in Singapore is generally prohibited under the law, and some locals flagged violations of this rule in recent weeks after spotting an Indian flag hung beside a Singapore flag at a Sengkang condominium and a flag of the People’s Republic of China displayed at a condominium construction site in One-North.

Under the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act, it is an offence to display in public any flag or national emblem other than Singapore’s. Public display refers to any emblem visible to members of the public. Offenders could face a fine of up to S$500, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

In response to concerns about whether it has permission to display the Swedish flag, an Ikea Singapore spokesperson clarified that the company has official approval to display the Swedish flag.

“Ikea Singapore has an approved permit from the Ministry of Home Affairs to display the Swedish flag at both our Alexandra and Tampines stores, alongside the Singapore flag,” the spokesperson told Stomp.

The law makes exceptions for cases where authorisation has been granted by the government, as well as for diplomatic representatives of foreign powers and for ships and aircraft.

