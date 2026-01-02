// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 2, 2026
27.9 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ 明天会更好 (Tomorrow will be better)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Man claims he ended up in ICU after eating hairy crabs from the river, warns others not to do the same

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post last week, a user on the platform claimed that he had such a bad reaction to eating hairy crabs in Singapore that he ended up at a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The post was published on Dec 24 on a Facebook account called 明天会更好, or Tomorrow Will Be Better, which is all about people’s stories concerning various health issues, and where posts are written in Chinese.

In it, the post author alleged that he had eaten four or five hairy crabs “from the river” three days before, which he had cooked himself. Unfortunately, he had troubles with his digestion after eating the crabs, and on the third day after he had them, he started vomiting repeatedly to the point that his eyes hurt from the pressure of having thrown up.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 11.27.03%E2%80%AFAM
Hairy crab (Chinese mitten crab) / Photo credit: J Patrick Fischer

Although he initially thought that he was just suffering from a bout of “ordinary gastroenteritis,” in addition to vomiting, he also could not rest well, had an intense headache, and could not keep anything down, even water. He wrote in his post that as soon as he got out of bed, he would start vomiting.

See also  No Internet for public officers? How about no phone to protect against DHL scams?

Realising that his condition could develop into something serious, perhaps even life-threatening, he called his friend, who brought him to the emergency department of Sengkang General Hospital, where he said he was given priority.

“The situation was so urgent that I was sent to the intensive care unit,” he added.

Once there, he was given medication intravenously, and his blood pressure was constantly monitored. A total of five doctors managed his case. He then began to improve and was later able to eat the healthy meals he was served.

At the time of the post, he was still in the hospital but hoped to be discharged by the next day

Expressing his gratefulness for the excellent care he received at the hospital, he added, “I remind everyone not to eat anything in the river.”

Hairy crabs

While considered a pest in other parts around the globe, hair crabs, or Chinese mitten crabs, are a delicacy in many countries in Asia, where they are usually enjoyed during the autumn months due to their sweet flesh and creamy roe.

See also  IN FULL: WP MP Dennis Tan extols the importance of good politics

In Singapore, hairy crabs are usually in season in November, though this can extend to December.

In February 2020, the Singapore Food Agency issued an advisory on hairy crabs, which included a list of safety tips so that the delicacy can be enjoyed safely. /TISG

Read also: Famous seafood restaurant caught cutting crabs on a rag, raising hygiene concerns

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

Taiwan’s TSMC gets U.S. green light to continue operations in China as semiconductor rules tighten

TAIWAN: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has secured an...
Singapore News

Prominent NUS professor loses job over misconduct allegations

SINGAPORE: Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan, a molecular imaging and nanomedicine...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Prominent NUS professor loses job over misconduct allegations

SINGAPORE: Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan, a molecular imaging and nanomedicine...

US Ambassador enjoys first hawker experience at Tiong Bahru Market

SINGAPORE: The United States Ambassador to Singapore, Anjani K...

‘It cannot even buy cai png’: Employee urges bosses to stop giving ‘gold-plated coins or foil notes’ as appreciation tokens

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee took to social media to...

‘You don’t reserve any respect’: Commuter blasts elderly passenger for allegedly snatching seat meant for child

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean MRT commuter has sparked heated discussion...

Business

Singapore Politics

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

© The Independent Singapore

// //