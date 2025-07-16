Man charged with attempted murder after knife attack at Kallang Wave Mall

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was charged in court on Tuesday (Jul 15) with attempted murder, after he allegedly attacked a 29-year-old woman with a knife at Kallang Wave Mall in the early hours of Monday.

Chua Jing Yuan, a Singaporean, is accused of attacking the woman in a public walkway inside the mall at about 1:20 a.m. on July 14.

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force said it had received a call for assistance at around 1:25 a.m. that morning. Preliminary investigations revealed that Chua had allegedly assaulted the woman with a knife.

Members of the public intervened, managing to disarm and detain the suspect before officers arrived and arrested him at the scene. The victim was conveyed to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Chua was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code 1871, which deals with attempted murder. Under this section, individuals found guilty may face up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine. If hurt is caused in the act, the penalty increases to life imprisonment or up to 20 years’ jail, with the possibility of a fine or caning.

The police also said they would seek a court order to remand Chua for psychiatric assessment.

Investigations are ongoing.