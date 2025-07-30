Man caught urinating on lorry in Geylang while friends take photos

Singapore: A Reddit user posting on subreddit r/singaporehappenings has drawn public attention to a disturbing incident involving a group of foreign visitors allegedly behaving inappropriately in Geylang. The user recounted witnessing a man urinating on a parked vehicle while posing for photos taken by his companions.

“Took place near Geylang Lorong 9, at around 6 p.m. I had just dabao-d beef hor fun from the nearby stall and chanced upon this [alleged] bunch of tourists. One of them was peeing onto the lorry’s tyre while laughing and posing for pictures taken by his friends,” the post reads.

According to the poster, no video or close-up photos were taken, but they claimed to have clearly witnessed the stream of urine coming from the man, directed at the lorry’s tyre.

The act has sparked online outrage, and netizens have encouraged reporting the incident to the authorities, citing the date, time, and location for potential investigation.

An average of 600 people were fined each year for urinating or defecating in public from 2020 to 2024, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The highest number of fines, totalling 1,300, was issued in 2023.

Public urination is an offence under the Environmental Public Health Act and carries a penalty of up to $1,000 for a first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offences, respectively.