Man caught taking upskirt pics at HarbourFront MRT station gets on knees to beg for mercy

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A man arrested for voyeurism on May 7 after taking upskirt photos of a woman at the escalator at HarbourFront MRT station’s Exit C went down on his knees and begged his captors for mercy.

AsiaOne reported that the woman posted a picture on Facebook of the man on his knees, but added that the post has since been deleted.

The arrest of the man was first reported on the Chinese daily news site Lianhe Wanbao on Monday (May 10).

A woman named Ms Wu Xiaofang, a manager, had been on an escalator at Exit C of the mall at about 8.18 am on May 7.

- Advertisement -

The 37-year-old alleged voyeur, who was wearing a red shirt, had stood behind her and had taken upskirt photos, which she did not notice.

However, the sharp-eyed people around her had observed his actions.

One man came forward and tapped her on the shoulder.

Ms Wu told Stomp, “He asked if I knew the guy in red behind me. I said I didn’t.”

The man proceeded to seize the suspected voyeur, who made an attempt to run away.

Fortunately, the man who helped Ms Wu was assisted by two other men who held on to the suspect. She then called the police.

The three men were able to prevent him from escaping, and stayed until the police came.

Ms Wu later thanked the men in her post.

Stomp said that the police reported being alerted to the incident at 8.20 am.

They arrested the man for voyeurism.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

Aside from getting down on the ground, the man is said to have bowed his head and put his hands on his knees and to have assumed a contrite expression on his face.

Ms Wu, however, is quoted as having said, “He tried to escape before and only knelt down after getting caught. What’s the use of kneeling like this only after getting caught red-handed?”

/TISG

Read also: Officer from NParks charged for taking upskirt photos, cheating, corruption

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg