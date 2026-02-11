Man caught on cam violently assaulting woman at Lucky Plaza, onlookers step in

SINGAPORE: Videos of a man hurting a woman at Lucky Plaza last weekend have gone viral. A tall, bald, burly man followed a much smaller woman and became increasingly violent toward her, not stopping even though many others were present and reacting loudly to his actions.

It got to the point of the man kicking the woman so forcefully that both of them fell amid screams from onlookers. He got up immediately and, shockingly, tried to kick her again, aiming for her head and face, though he seemed to have missed. He kicked her again in spite of the woman still being on the ground, clutching her hip and crying out in pain.

Fortunately, others rushed to help the woman, and a man who was as big as the attacker stood in front of the bald man, which caused him to finally end his assault.

The incident was said to have taken place on Sunday (Feb 8) on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza between 6 and 7 in the evening.

The two videos of the incident were shared on private Facebook accounts and showed what happened from different angles. In one of them, as the man was getting more violent, a female onlooker can be heard saying, “No one is helping.”

After the bald man kicked the woman, someone from the crowd threw a blue shopping basket at him, presumably in the hopes of getting him to stop. Others scream, “Stop him.”

As the video ends, the woman is surrounded by other women, who help her to her feet.

According to a report in 8world, the police were called to the scene of the incident. But when they arrived at Lucky Plaza, both the man and the woman had gone.

The circumstances surrounding the assault are unknown, including whether or not the woman filed a police report against the man.

However, one of the individuals who uploaded a video of the incident alluded to being blamed for posting it, and countered back in a post on Feb 11, where she said that the person to blame is the real culprit and that physical violence is never acceptable.

While taking a video of a violent incident may be wrong, justice should still be meted out against the abuser.

She also appealed to the victim to put herself first so that she can recover and heal emotionally and mentally, suggesting that she minimise social media for now for her own sake, in order to protect herself. /TISG

Read also: Malaysian man posing as police officer in Singapore pleads guilty to assault of domestic helper near Little India MRT station