Man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home to steal valuables worth S$100,000

SINGAPORE: An ex-boyfriend with a long criminal record recently broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home, intentionally injuring her, and stole S$35,000. He was accompanied by a masked friend. During the breaking, he stole valuables amounting to S$100,000, including a Rolex watch and several designer handbags.

The 33-year-old suspect is now facing 21 court charges, including intentional assault, providing false information to a police officer, driving without licence, and burglary. With this, the suspect pleaded guilty to eight charges, and the judge sentenced him to eight years of preventive imprisonment, nine strokes of cane, and a four-year suspension of his driver’s licences at all levels.

How the crimes happened

The culprit stole S$35,000 from his ex-girlfriend in February last year, and while the man was on bail, he committed offences including possession of an offensive weapon and intentional assault. When he was arrested and released once again on bail, he then committed drug use and criminal intimidation offences. The suspect failed to appear in court, resulting in the authorities issuing a warrant of arrest for him.

In July last year, the man, together with his friend, decided to steal from his ex-girlfriend’s home while on the run. On the night of the crime, the ex-boyfriend searched for valuables inside the house while his friend served as a lookout.

The ex-boyfriend knew the combination to the ex-girlfriend’s safe and took $50,000 from it. He also stole two Rolex watches, amounting to more than S$19,000 and more than S$23,000, three Louis Vuitton bags, a pink Balenciaga bag, and a black Prada wallet. Overall, the ex-girlfriend lost a total of S$100,000 in property.

According to previous reports, both men were wearing masks and hats when they entered the house by climbing over the air conditioning ledge.

In Singapore, offenders can face up to three years’ imprisonment and/or a fine for simply breaking into a home.

If the break-in is committed to carry out a more serious offence, such as theft, the penalties increase significantly, with imprisonment of up to 10 years and/or a fine possible. These laws are designed to protect homeowners and deter criminal activity, ensuring that both the act of unlawful entry and the intent to commit further crimes are punishable.