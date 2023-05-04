Man brings ladder to the beach to launch his hydrofoil “waveless” surfboard, netizens impressed by his dedication

SINGAPORE: A video of a man in East Coast Park who brought a ladder to the shore as a launchpad for his hydrofoil surfboard has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views.

“Dude brought his own ladder to launch his waveless surfboard,” wrote Cham Hui, a passer-by at East Coast Park who posted the TikTok.

In the video, the man stands on the ladder, waiting for the perfect moment to hop onto his hydrofoil surfboard and catch some waves. After a few seconds, he hops onto the surfboard, bounces away, and completes a full circle on it, only falling off the board in the last few moments.

“Hydrofoils deflect the flow of water downwards, which exerts an upward force on the craft. The upward force decreases board lag. As the boat speeds up, the hydrofoil eventually lifts the boat’s hull out of the water,” this is how hydrofoil board work, according to www.despatch.com

Many netizens applauded his effort and expressed awe at his interesting water stunt.

“He wanted to something. He went out of his way to do it. I’m lying in my bed for the past 6 hours and have food delivered to me twice already,” commented a TikTok user.

However, some did not understand the point of this activity.

“That seems like a lot of effort to just go in a little circle and fall in the water. How is this sport fun?” questioned a netizen.

“So the premise is.. jump on.. bounce around for 5mins and try to circle back to your ladder??” asked another.

“Where ls the enjoyment in that? Just get a trampoline,” said a user.

“That’s natural creativity…. as long as he is happy…. he cares less for any comments. Keep it up bro,” a user stood up for the man.

For those who wish to experience hydrofoil surfing, also known as E-foiling, there are guided sessions offered by Ola Beach Club at Sentosa priced at $190.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Cham Hui for more information.

