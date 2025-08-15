Man argues with ATM user for taking too long, Singaporeans side with him

SINGAPORE: After a man got upset with another man who was using an ATM for what appears to be an unusually long amount of time, an argument ensued between them. When the irate man said he would call the police, the man using the ATM dared him to go ahead and do so.

The exchange was caught on camera and was shown on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Sunday (Aug 13).

It was captioned, “This kind of ATM user should be banned for life.”



At the beginning of the clip, a man in a red shirt and dark pants can be seen in front of an ATM with a sheaf of envelopes on the machine, which made it look like he was doing multiple transactions, perhaps for several people.

Off camera, a voice can be heard saying, “Hello? Boss? You are one person, other people are waiting there. How long can you use the ATM?”

Perhaps seeing that he was being filmed, the man in the red shirt began to raise his voice, asking why he couldn’t use the ATM.

The first man then asks how many cards he was using, which the man in red did not exactly answer. He then said he would call the police.

Continuing to use the ATM, the man in red told him to go ahead and call.

The man who was off-cam then asked why he was using other people’s cards in succession, but the man in red again seemed to merely push him away. The first man then explained that each person should only use the ATM for one card, and seemed to suggest they should line up again for another transaction.

However, the man in red ignored him.

“How many cards are you using? 10 cards, 20 cards?” he asked, raising his voice.

The man simply waved him away again, telling him he could call the police. They hurled vulgarities at each other, and by the end of the video, the man in red was undeterred, taking out another card to make another transaction.

Commenters on the Singapore Incidents post took the side of the man who was off-camera.

“He should apply for an ATM machine, in his house,” wrote one.

Many netizens called him out for being so inconsiderate, with one saying that if he had so many transactions to accomplish, he should use an ATM in the middle of the night.

“If I were there, I would go to the back to unplug the electricity,” wrote another.

“He might be transferring money to his workers or colleagues… as we can see that there’s a passport with an ATM card from each envelope. He should go over to his bank branch, and the staff will service the transfer for him and not use an ATM.” /TISG

