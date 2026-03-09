Man allegedly slaps 4-year-old boy outside Woodlands Preschool; family appeals for witnesses

SINGAPORE: A four-year-old boy was allegedly slapped twice by an adult outside a preschool in Woodlands, prompting a police investigation and a public appeal for witnesses. The incident reportedly took place around noon on March 6 near Block 875 Woodlands, close to a bus stop where children had gathered after school.

According to accounts shared by the child’s family on social media, the boy had been playing catch with classmates while waiting to go home. During the game, he made a middle-finger gesture toward another child. The family said the boy likely did not understand the meaning of the gesture and was simply reacting in the excitement of play. What followed, however, turned into a serious child assault case.

According to the account shared by the boy’s caregiver, the family’s helper, a man believed to be another child’s father, reacted angrily. He allegedly grabbed the four-year-old by the collar and slapped him across the face. When the helper tried to pull the boy away, the man reportedly held on and struck him again. The child broke down crying after the second slap.

According to the family, the man later went into the preschool and informed teachers that he had slapped the boy.

The boy was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up. Photos shared by the family later showed swelling and bruising on both cheeks, which the doctor confirmed, Mothership reported. His family said the physical injuries were only part of the concern. The incident appears to have shaken the child emotionally as well. They said he has since expressed fear about returning to school and becomes upset when asked about what happened.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing. The child’s family is now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident around the bus stop area at that time.

The case has also drawn attention online, where many people expressed shock that an adult would physically discipline a child who was not his own. Others pointed to how young children often mimic gestures without grasping their meaning.

Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mariam Jaafar also commented on the family’s Instagram post and urged the public to allow the police to complete their investigation. She also encouraged people to focus on helping the child recover and reminded the community to look out for one another, especially young children.

Such cases of adults reacting to children’s behaviour in shared public spaces are rather concerning. Children often test limits without understanding consequences. As such, situations like these call for calm adult guidance or a conversation with caregivers instead of resorting to assault.

For the boy’s family, the immediate priority now is to just help a frightened four-year-old feel safe again.