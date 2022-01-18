Home News Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station

Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

Within a span of just a few minutes, the two women were allegedly molested by the man. Police investigations are ongoing.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two women were allegedly molested by a man “within a span of a few minutes” at Toa Payoh MRT station, leading to his prompt arrest after a police report was made.

The police said on Monday (Jan 17) that two female victims were purportedly molested by a man at the train station.

A police report was filed on Friday at about 11:10 pm following the incident, reported Channel News Asia.

The man was identified through follow-up investigations and footage from police cameras.

- Advertisement 1-

Within three hours of the reported incident, the man was arrested by authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police impose a zero-tolerance approach towards “sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.”

“They will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” the police added.

Section 354 of the Penal Code criminalises the offence of assault or use of criminal force to a person in an outrage of modesty case.

“If you were caught trying to outrage a person’s modesty, even though you had not succeeded in your attempt to do so, you may still be punished for the offence,” notes Singapore Legal Advice on its website. 

It added that mere attempts to outrage a person’s modesty, including failed attempts to commit the offence, are punishable under section 511 of the Penal Code.

- Advertisement 2-

If found guilty of the offence of outrage of modesty, the man can be sentenced to up to two years imprisonment, fined, caned or any combination of such punishments depending on the severity of the case. /TISG

Read related: Man acquitted of molesting teenage girl while she was undergoing hypnotherapy

Man acquitted of molesting teenage girl while she was undergoing hypnotherapy

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

High Court orders OCBC to disclose certain bank statements related to €1.9 billion Wirecard scandal

Singapore — The scandal surrounding fintech company Wirecard is one of the biggest in recent history, with the company filing for insolvency in 2020 after €1.9 billion (SGD2.9 billion) went missing, and its CEO was terminated and arrested. Wirecard’s Singapore...
Read more
Home News

Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station

Singapore — Two women were allegedly molested by a man “within a span of a few minutes” at Toa Payoh MRT station, leading to...
Read more
Featured News

Loh Kean Yew loses India Open final, but Terry Hee & Tan Wei Han SG duo wins Super 500 mixed doubles title

Singapore — The country’s badminton World Champion, Loh Kean Yew, was defeated at the finals of the India Open on Sunday (Jan 16).  However, the...
Read more
Featured News

Ho Ching shares story of OCBC scam victim, family lost their entire life’s savings

Singapore — The last two weeks of December saw at least 469 OCBC customers fall victim to phishing scams, with a total of S$8.5...
Read more
Featured News

Netizens side with PHV driver who confronted group of cyclists after they chased him along Keong Saik Road

Singapore — The fight for road space between motorists and cyclists can be a very real thing in Singapore, with some have even getting...
Read more
Home News

High Court orders OCBC to disclose certain bank statements related to €1.9 billion Wirecard scandal

Singapore — The scandal surrounding fintech company Wirecard is one of the biggest in recent history, with the company...
Read more
Home News

Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station

Singapore — Two women were allegedly molested by a man “within a span of a few minutes” at Toa...
Read more
Featured News

Loh Kean Yew loses India Open final, but Terry Hee & Tan Wei Han SG duo wins Super 500 mixed doubles title

Singapore — The country’s badminton World Champion, Loh Kean Yew, was defeated at the finals of the India Open...
Read more
Featured News

Ho Ching shares story of OCBC scam victim, family lost their entire life’s savings

Singapore — The last two weeks of December saw at least 469 OCBC customers fall victim to phishing scams,...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore