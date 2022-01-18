Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two women were allegedly molested by a man “within a span of a few minutes” at Toa Payoh MRT station, leading to his prompt arrest after a police report was made.

The police said on Monday (Jan 17) that two female victims were purportedly molested by a man at the train station.

A police report was filed on Friday at about 11:10 pm following the incident, reported Channel News Asia.

The man was identified through follow-up investigations and footage from police cameras.

Within three hours of the reported incident, the man was arrested by authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police impose a zero-tolerance approach towards “sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.”

“They will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” the police added.

Section 354 of the Penal Code criminalises the offence of assault or use of criminal force to a person in an outrage of modesty case.

“If you were caught trying to outrage a person’s modesty, even though you had not succeeded in your attempt to do so, you may still be punished for the offence,” notes Singapore Legal Advice on its website.

It added that mere attempts to outrage a person’s modesty, including failed attempts to commit the offence, are punishable under section 511 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty of the offence of outrage of modesty, the man can be sentenced to up to two years imprisonment, fined, caned or any combination of such punishments depending on the severity of the case. /TISG

