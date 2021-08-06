Man allegedly filming ladies on MRT confronted by another male passenger

- Advertisement -

The video of a man allegedly filming girls on an MRT train was reportedly confronted by another male passenger who witnessed the incident. The video of the confrontation also included the background story of the professed incident and has been circulated on social media.

A 44-second video that seemed to capture a confrontation was shared by the Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Thursday (Aug 5) and has garnered over 14,000 views within a mere nine hours of having been uploaded. The video was captioned, “Arrogant guy got caught trying to video a couple of ladies inside MRT train.”

The beginning of the video caught a shot of a masked man sitting on a train, holding his phone. Text, as well as a narrating voice, were added to the video, explaining the incident. “This guy who sat across was filming me and my friend and the flash was on,” the video reads.

The scene then switched to a shot of another man who appeared to be speaking with the first man. The video alleged that the second man had witnessed the incident and went in for a confrontation, saying, “A nice uncle who saw the whole thing confronted him.”

- Advertisement -

However, the seated man reportedly began “retaliating back with dumb remarks like ‘Are you the police?’ You have no right to ask me to stop’.”

The maker of the video added that the individual has already been reported to the Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) staff. A police report was also filed.

In the comments section of this post, netizens seemed to have different responses, with some praising the man who allegedly confronted the other man who was reported to be filming the ladies and others who took the incident as a “one-sided complaint.”

- Advertisement -

Still, one netizen urged for people to “Just wait if there (are) any updates.”

- Advertisement -

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg