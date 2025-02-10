MALAYSIA: In a strategic move to bolster Malaysia’s satellite capabilities, MEASAT Global Berhad has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai SPACESAIL Technologies Co. Ltd., a China-based satellite operator.

This collaboration aims to enhance satellite broadband services, develop emerging technologies, and strengthen Malaysia’s role in the global space industry. SpaceNews (SN) first reported the agreement, highlighting Malaysia’s increasing involvement in satellite telecommunications.

A strategic partnership for satellite advancements

The MoU, signed in Shanghai, is a major step forward for MEASAT and SPACESAIL. According to SN, the partnership will explore the integration of SPACESAIL’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband services through its Thousand Sails mega-constellation—also known as Qianfan—into MEASAT’s existing network. This collaboration is expected to introduce advanced satellite-based services such as Direct-to-Device (D2D) communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and Earth Observation (EO) capabilities. The agreement also includes research on Q/V-band high-frequency transmission, which could help mitigate challenges such as rain fade, a common issue in satellite connectivity.

Government support and regional impact

Malaysia’s Communications Minister, Mr Fahmi Fadzil, strongly supported the collaboration, emphasising its importance in Malaysia’s broader technological aspirations.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Fahmi stated,“In 2024, Malaysia marked the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, celebrating the many positive outcomes of this cordial friendship. Looking forward, there are abundant opportunities for deeper collaboration, especially in harnessing advanced technologies to enhance people’s lives.”

With Malaysia chairing ASEAN this year, the country is looking to leverage its technological advancements to boost regional partnerships, particularly in space and telecommunications.

MEASAT’s v ision for multi-orbit integration

According to IoTNow (IN), MEASAT’s chief operating officer, Mr Yau Chyong Lim, expressed optimism about the potential of this collaboration. He noted that integrating LEO satellite services into MEASAT’s existing Geostationary Orbit (GSO) infrastructure would allow for greater connectivity and service reliability.

“We firmly believe in a multi-orbit satellite network to achieve progress in society and are pleased to have the opportunity to integrate the capabilities of SPACESAIL’s Thousand Sails mega-constellation with MEASAT’s fleet of Geostationary Orbit (GSO) satellites,” Mr Yau said.

This strategic collaboration is expected to further MEASAT’s mission of bridging the digital divide in Southeast Asia by offering seamless connectivity to underserved regions.

SPACESAIL’s e xpansion and vision

As reported by SN, Dr Jason Zheng, president of SPACESAIL, sees this partnership as a crucial milestone in achieving global broadband coverage. Dr Zheng emphasised the importance of international cooperation in space technology.

“This partnership with MEASAT is another milestone in delivering global broadband connectivity and driving innovation in the satellite industry by synergising our respective strengths. China and Malaysia are two nations that value the role of technology in empowering businesses and improving lives, and I look forward to achieving technological progress by tapping on MEASAT’s local expertise while strengthening bilateral ties – including in upcoming fields like the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial network communications,” Dr Zheng stated.

SPACESAIL’s Thousand Sails mega-constellation has already launched 72 satellites and aims to provide broadband internet services worldwide with a constellation of more than 14,000 satellites.

The collaboration between MEASAT and SPACESAIL underscores the deepening Malaysia-China relations in space development. As both countries continue to explore advancements in space-based telecommunications, this partnership could lead to further joint ventures, including satellite manufacturing, data analytics, and participation in regional space programmes.

The MEASAT-SPACESAIL agreement represents a major step forward for Malaysia’s space industry, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to satellite innovation and digital transformation. With strong government backing and industry support, Malaysia is poised to play a pivotal role in Southeast Asia’s space development efforts.