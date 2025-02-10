Technology

Malaysia’s space ambitions: The growing partnership between MEASAT and China’s SPACESAIL

ByMicllavier Pangan

February 10, 2025

MALAYSIA: In a strategic move to bolster Malaysia’s satellite capabilities, MEASAT Global Berhad has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai SPACESAIL Technologies Co. Ltd., a China-based satellite operator.

This collaboration aims to enhance satellite broadband services, develop emerging technologies, and strengthen Malaysia’s role in the global space industry. SpaceNews (SN) first reported the agreement, highlighting Malaysia’s increasing involvement in satellite telecommunications.

A strategic partnership for satellite advancements

The MoU, signed in Shanghai, is a major step forward for MEASAT and SPACESAIL. According to SN, the partnership will explore the integration of SPACESAIL’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband services through its Thousand Sails mega-constellation—also known as Qianfan—into MEASAT’s existing network. This collaboration is expected to introduce advanced satellite-based services such as Direct-to-Device (D2D) communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and Earth Observation (EO) capabilities. The agreement also includes research on Q/V-band high-frequency transmission, which could help mitigate challenges such as rain fade, a common issue in satellite connectivity.

See also  Space race: How 'Star Wars' became a battleground for diversity

Government support and regional impact

Malaysia’s Communications Minister, Mr Fahmi Fadzil, strongly supported the collaboration, emphasising its importance in Malaysia’s broader technological aspirations.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Fahmi stated,“In 2024, Malaysia marked the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, celebrating the many positive outcomes of this cordial friendship. Looking forward, there are abundant opportunities for deeper collaboration, especially in harnessing advanced technologies to enhance people’s lives.”

With Malaysia chairing ASEAN this year, the country is looking to leverage its technological advancements to boost regional partnerships, particularly in space and telecommunications.

MEASAT’s vision for multi-orbit integration

According to IoTNow (IN), MEASAT’s chief operating officer, Mr Yau Chyong Lim, expressed optimism about the potential of this collaboration. He noted that integrating LEO satellite services into MEASAT’s existing Geostationary Orbit (GSO) infrastructure would allow for greater connectivity and service reliability.

“We firmly believe in a multi-orbit satellite network to achieve progress in society and are pleased to have the opportunity to integrate the capabilities of SPACESAIL’s Thousand Sails mega-constellation with MEASAT’s fleet of Geostationary Orbit (GSO) satellites,” Mr Yau said.

See also  Asia-Pacific’s billion-dollar space deals: A new frontier for innovation

This strategic collaboration is expected to further MEASAT’s mission of bridging the digital divide in Southeast Asia by offering seamless connectivity to underserved regions.

SPACESAIL’s expansion and vision

As reported by SN, Dr Jason Zheng, president of SPACESAIL, sees this partnership as a crucial milestone in achieving global broadband coverage. Dr Zheng emphasised the importance of international cooperation in space technology.

This partnership with MEASAT is another milestone in delivering global broadband connectivity and driving innovation in the satellite industry by synergising our respective strengths. China and Malaysia are two nations that value the role of technology in empowering businesses and improving lives, and I look forward to achieving technological progress by tapping on MEASAT’s local expertise while strengthening bilateral ties – including in upcoming fields like the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial network communications,” Dr Zheng stated.

SPACESAIL’s Thousand Sails mega-constellation has already launched 72 satellites and aims to provide broadband internet services worldwide with a constellation of more than 14,000 satellites.

See also  China's astronauts set sights on lunar landing by 2030 with new spacesuit technology

The collaboration between MEASAT and SPACESAIL underscores the deepening Malaysia-China relations in space development. As both countries continue to explore advancements in space-based telecommunications, this partnership could lead to further joint ventures, including satellite manufacturing, data analytics, and participation in regional space programmes.

The MEASAT-SPACESAIL agreement represents a major step forward for Malaysia’s space industry, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to satellite innovation and digital transformation. With strong government backing and industry support, Malaysia is poised to play a pivotal role in Southeast Asia’s space development efforts.

ByMicllavier Pangan

Related Post

Technology

Is Satoshi Nakamoto on the verge of losing all of his Bitcoin fortune?

February 10, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy Technology

What’s stopping Malaysians from going electric? — Incentives are plenty, but EVs remain unpopular

February 10, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Technology

AI Hype or Game-changer? — China condemns tech politicisation amid global restrictions on DeepSeek

February 8, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Entertainment

China is being overtaken by micro-dramas with a bite-sized sensation

February 10, 2025 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s space ambitions: The growing partnership between MEASAT and China’s SPACESAIL

February 10, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Singapore News

HDB unit with ‘Do not disturb’ poster for property agents goes viral

February 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

8 out of 10 of the 5,032 BTO flats offered this month have waiting time of 4 years or less — HDB

February 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.