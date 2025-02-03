MALAYSIA: Penang, recently recognised as Malaysia’s safest city, is taking further steps to improve security by expanding its CCTV network in Seberang Perai, the mainland part of the state. This initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to uphold and improve Penang’s reputation as a secure and safe destination.

Penang Today reported that Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has announced plans to install up to 1,000 new CCTV cameras across Seberang Perai over the next two years. This expansion aims to strengthen the existing security infrastructure and ensure the ongoing safety of residents and visitors. With the rapid growth of urban areas, this expansion is expected to help address security concerns, particularly in high-traffic zones and crime-prone areas.

Penang’s safety ranking

According to the data from Numbeo, Penang achieved a global safety ranking of 77th, with a safety index score of 69.7. This makes it the safest city in Malaysia, surpassing major cities such as Kuala Lumpur, as published in Penang Today.

Numbeo’s safety index is based on surveys conducted by visitors to its website and is supported by research methodologies aligned with both scientific studies and official government data. While such rankings provide a useful benchmark, they are also influenced by public perception, which may vary based on recent events or media coverage.

Strengthening surveillance to deter crimes

The CCTV expansion plays a crucial role in Penang’s efforts to maintain high safety standards. The additional cameras will be strategically positioned to improve surveillance and act as a deterrent to criminal activity. This initiative is expected to enhance the sense of security among both residents and visitors, further solidifying Penang’s status as a safe and well-monitored city.

Studies have shown that the presence of surveillance cameras can act as a psychological deterrent, reducing the likelihood of petty crimes, vandalism, and public disturbances. Additionally, CCTV footage serves as crucial evidence in investigations, enhancing the effectiveness of the justice system.

One user in the Reddit forum remains doubtful, stating that more police visibility will be better than simply increasing CCTV cameras. “I know we like to ‘joke’ about duit kopi and all, but when push comes to shove, I’m sure most of us would feel relieved to see the popo when we’re in a spot of trouble,” they stated.

However, another Redditor positively viewed this change. “Pass a certain size; it’s not worth the hassle. Having more cameras is better. Any accident in the area? Have physical recording evidence. No need to make assumptions and it is easier to track down those who do. More cameras also mean less area to commit crime,” they commented.

Commitment to a safer future

Penang’s focus on security through its CCTV expansion shows the state government’s dedication to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for residents and tourists alike. This initiative reinforces Penang’s position as a model for urban safety in Malaysia.

Installing additional CCTV cameras is an important step, but long-term urban safety plans require a holistic approach. These include community engagement, law enforcement training, and smart city innovations. If effectively implemented, these initiatives will not only sustain Penang’s reputation as Malaysia’s safest city but also serve as a model for other regions seeking to improve their security landscape.